Candlestick Pattern and Signal

This MQL5 indicator, detects candlestick patterns for BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL signals using dynamic tolerance and volume analysis. It features a minimizable GUI displaying the symbol and detected pattern, updating on new bars. Scans candles from current to 6 (six bars back), covering single-candle (Doji, Hammer, Marubozu), two-candle (Engulfing, Harami), three-candle (Morning Star, Three Soldiers), and up to six-candle patterns (Mat Hold). Part of Trader Menu Info v5 suite for enhanced trading insights.
