Trader Menu Info v5

Trader Menu Info v5 is a powerful trading tool designed to enhance decision-making for traders by providing a comprehensive suite of analytical features. This advanced platform integrates multiple technical analysis components, delivering real-time insights directly within the trading environment.

The first key feature is the detection of candlestick patterns, offering clear buy, sell, or neutral signals based on recognized formations such as Doji, Hammer, Engulfing, and more. This allows traders to identify potential reversals or continuations with precision, leveraging historical price action for informed strategies.

Secondly, the tool includes VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) patterns, which analyze volume and price movements to detect market sentiment. Patterns like Selling Climax, Upthrust, and No Demand provide actionable signals, helping traders spot accumulation or distribution phases critical for timing entries and exits.

The third component comprises a wide array of indicators, each generating specific signals. RSI and MFI identify overbought or oversold conditions, while MACD highlights momentum shifts. Bollinger Bands (BB) signal volatility breakouts, and Ichimoku offers a holistic trend view. Moving Averages (MA) track trend direction, Stochastic and Williams %R pinpoint reversal points, CCI measures trend strength, and OBV confirms price movements with volume. These indicators collectively empower traders with diverse perspectives on market dynamics.

Additionally, Trend analysis is a core feature, utilizing ADX and DI to determine the market’s direction—uptrend, downtrend, or no trend. This helps traders align their strategies with the prevailing market momentum, enhancing profitability.

Lastly, the tool displays Symbol and Price information, providing real-time data on the traded asset and its current value. This ensures traders have immediate access to essential market details, facilitating quick decision-making.

Trader Menu Info v5 combines these features into an intuitive interface, minimizing complexity while maximizing efficiency. Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, it supports MetaTrader 5, offering a customizable, dynamic dashboard for superior market analysis.



Plus de l'auteur
Peaks and Troughs v2
Daniel Damian Palasz
Utilitaires
It is used to automatically detect and draw horizontal lines on a chart that represent price peaks and troughs based on analysis of historical price data. The script allows the user to select the number of recent candles to analyze, the minimum gap between high and low, and the minimum number of candles needed to recognize a high or low. It is a useful tool for traders who want to automatically detect and visualize important support and resistance levels on a chart, making it easier to make in
Candlestick Pattern and Signal
Daniel Damian Palasz
Utilitaires
This MQL5 indicator, detects candlestick patterns for BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL signals using dynamic tolerance and volume analysis. It features a minimizable GUI displaying the symbol and detected pattern, updating on new bars. Scans candles from current to 6 (six bars back), covering single-candle (Doji, Hammer, Marubozu), two-candle (Engulfing, Harami), three-candle (Morning Star, Three Soldiers), and up to six-candle patterns (Mat Hold). Part of Trader Menu Info v5 suite for enhanced trading insights
Volume Spread Analyzer pattern and signal
Daniel Damian Palasz
Utilitaires
This MQL5 indicator detects Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) patterns for BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL signals. Features minimizable GUI showing symbol and patterns. Scans candles from current to 4 bars ago. Patterns BUY/SELL: SellingClimax, StoppingVolume, Shakeout, Test, End of Rising Market, No Demand, Upthrust, Supply Coming In. Part of Trader Menu Info v5 - All in One.
