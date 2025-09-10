Market Entry Bot

The Automated Market Launcher is a straightforward Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This bot provides a simple yet powerful solution for traders who require a direct, automatic market entry. Configured to initiate a single trade immediately upon being attached to a chart, it's an ideal tool for strategies that demand rapid initial position placement without manual intervention.

Key features of this expert advisor include a fully customizable lot size, which allows users to easily adjust their trading volume to align with their risk management preferences directly through the bot's input parameters. It also incorporates a crucial built-in safeguard: the code intelligently checks for any existing open positions on the same financial instrument before attempting a new trade. This prevents the bot from unintentionally opening multiple, redundant trades, a common pitfall with basic automated scripts.

This Expert Advisor is specifically designed to serve as an educational and foundational tool for both novice and experienced MQL5 developers. The code is clean, well-commented, and structured for easy understanding, making it highly adaptable for modification and expansion. While it provides a functional entry mechanism, its true value lies in offering a robust, error-free starting point for the development and integration of more complex trading logic, custom indicators, and sophisticated risk management systems. It is an excellent template for building the next generation of automated trading strategies.


Produits recommandés
Neuro Trader EA
Roman Lomaev
Experts
Neuro Trader EA is an expert advisor developed using artificial intelligence, designed for analysis and automated trading in financial markets. The advisor focuses on utilizing a neural network, allowing for more flexible and precise responses to market changes. The algorithm analyzes market behavior using weight coefficients and dynamically adapts to changing conditions, making it particularly effective for short-term trading. Features of the Advisor: Neural Network for Decision-Making: The adv
Quantum Breaker PRO
Cecilia Wambui Mundia
Experts
Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
Workstation Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
ADAM for FTMO 5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (1)
Experts
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please find new Version here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113326 Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 -------------------------------------------------
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
Experts
La stratégie Breakout génère des signaux d'entrée sur le marché lorsque le prix franchit la limite d'une certaine fourchette de prix. Pour créer la stratégie, nous avons utilisé les données historiques avec une qualité de 99,9% pour les 15 dernières années. Les meilleurs signaux ont été sélectionnés et les faux signaux ont été filtrés. L'Expert Advisor effectue une analyse technique et ne prend en compte que les cassures qui donnent les meilleurs résultats.  Il utilise un système de filtrage
Remora fish Mt5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
You know you are not a shark but maybe you can be a   remora fish. You just have to locate a shark and feed on the remains. This system uses an indicator that detects the movements of the shark and positions itself in favor of it, taking advantage of its capture. This system analyzes the market looking for the waves that the shark produces in the forex sea when it attacks the market. Once the shark attack is located, it enters the market to catch a piece of the catch. All operations have their
Vision AGI
Franck Martin
4.78 (9)
Experts
Vision AGI is the result of over a year of development to create this expert. Equipped with an advanced algorithm and a combination of personalized indicators, this new version is even more powerful, making it one of the most complete robots of its generation. With its intelligent real-time technology and trading strategy inspired by the best traders, it offers reliable long-term trading and knows how to adapt to the situations it encounters over time. *** Compatible with Prop Firm ***   (see b
AutoSLTP for Scalpers
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Experts
SL$TPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
Sapphire Strat Maker Alt
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Experts
Sapphire Strat Maker Alt   is an EA builder ( Expert Advisor Builder) . With it you can easily create new strategies and optimize them to find the bests parameters to improve your results at maximum. The objective is to bring the capabilities of MQL5 to everyone, even if you don't know how to code. Check out   the Pro Version   clicking here - Sapphire Strat Maker . With this Expert Advisor you can create strategies by combining the indicators provided by the EA. A few of the functionalities ar
FREE
StochasticAndParabolicMT5
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
Cet Expert Advisor travaille sur les signaux de l'indicateur parabolique, tout en analysant les lectures d'autres indicateurs, notamment stochastiques. Définit les ordres en attente, en règle générale, ils sont déclenchés lorsqu'un renversement de tendance local se produit. Si les conditions de trading deviennent inadaptées, il peut supprimer les ordres en attente. Il a de nombreux paramètres, le stop loss peut également se déplacer le long de la parabolique avec d'autres paramètres. Délais re
Nasdaq Expansion M15 MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on  EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART .   It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP   pending orders with  ATR STOP LOSS.   To catch the profits is a  TRAILING PROFIT  function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of mo
Var moment pulse robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
VarMomentPulse is a unique trading algorithm developed with precision and flexibility in mind, based on an extensive historical data cluster. Its operation is grounded in the principles of analyzing crossovers between normalized moving averages and dispersions across various time intervals, enabling it to uncover new opportunities in evaluating market trends. Key Features of the VarMomentPulse Robot: Adaptability to Volatility:The use of price dispersion analysis allows VarMomentPulse to accou
Price Action Day Trader
Vladimir Buchta
Experts
Special time limited offer: BUY for 30 USD. Be a market analyst, not just a trader! Stop wasting time by round-the-clock market mionitoring. Do your market analysis, set trading range and market sentiment for a day session and let this EA trade for you! It was created to help all day traders using price action to distance themselves from the emotional influence caused by instant market monitoring and routine decisions to open and close trades which is the source of most trading mistakes.
The Asian session MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The Asian Session - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. This system detects the ranges between the end of the American session and the beginning of the Asian session, operating in favor of the break, thinking that this break prior to the start of the session occurs because within the Asian session there will be an impulse in favor of the break. breaking off. To adapt to the different schedules of the different brokers, you have to set the closing time of the Am
High Low Break EA
Xavier Jane I Canellas
Experts
HLB EA – High-Low Breakout Expert Advisor Maximize your trading potential with a precision breakout strategy! HLB EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture explosive market movements through a proven High-Low Breakout strategy. Built for traders who demand reliability, control, and transparency, this EA identifies price momentum and enters trades when volatility surges beyond key levels. Key Features Breakout Strategy Logic Automatically places trades when the price brea
Nesco
Gennady Sergienko
4.17 (29)
Experts
Bonjour, je m'appelle   NESCO   / - Je suis un expert en robots entièrement automatiques, j'analyse le marché de manière indépendante et prends des décisions commerciales. Certaines de mes fonctions sont écrites en utilisant   GPT-4_COPILOT   et optimisées par   MQL5_CLOUD_NETWORK   . J'ai mon propre serveur pour recevoir les événements financiers dans le monde. Je peux travailler pour vous 24h/24 et 5j/7 sans votre intervention et vous avertir par un message au téléphone si votre attention es
VR Smart Grid MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.35 (26)
Experts
VR Smart Grid - Smart Trading Robot (Advisor), qui est capable de par étapes pour fermer de nombreuses postes de marché avec un profit donné par le commerçant. La fermeture progressive des petites pièces aide à réduire rapidement et efficacement les risques. L'algorithme de stratégie commerciale comprend plusieurs stratégies de trading soigneusement élaborées . La stratégie fondamentale consiste à créer une grille de positions et une fermeture partielle des positions avec un profit fixe. Le rob
GridMartin Conqueror MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4 (6)
Experts
An automated trading system with smart entry/exit algorithms that uses grid and martingale techniques to maximize profits. You can search for current signals on this page, or write me a personal message: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/test-standart The default settings ( timeframe M1 ) show the most stable results for: GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF All new sets appear here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 A description of the Expert's parameters can b
Keys to Market
Anatolii Mel'sitov
Experts
Hello! I am a professional trader with experience trading on the Forex and Moscow Exchange margin markets. Trading in total for about 14 years. For all the time of trading, I have gained tremendous knowledge, experience and understanding of the essence of the market. I want to tell you that for a beginner, the market seems like a place to make easy profits. But this is an illusion and a big mistake. The market changes all the time, volatility changes, trends are replaced by flats, and flats by t
HotKeysMT5
David-andrei Palade
5 (1)
Experts
Simple, fiable, pas de bugs RACCOURCIS CLAVIER !! L’Expert Advisor vous donne la permission d’utiliser les HotKeys pour accélérer l’achat, la vente et la sortie des transactions ! Clés: A- Acheter 1 lot S- Vendre 1 lot D- Fermer toutes les transactions ouvertes Supplémentaire: Q - Acheter 3 lots W - Vendre 3 lots Z -Acheter 0,5 lots X- Vendre 0,5 lots *Vous pouvez utiliser ces raccourcis clavier à partir de votre clavier ou, si vous avez un appareil qui utilise des macros comme une so
FREE
Galaxy MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   GALAXY     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER ALL AUTOMATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES  GALAXY . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both
Profit Only MT5
Aleksandr Bebishev
Experts
Only profit! This is a smart grid trading robot.  It works on my original algorithm!  At  medium  risks, it shows more than 100%  profit  per year.  ( Tested exclusively on real ticks and real accounts ) This robot is created to receive income more than any bank offers. It trades automatically around the clock on any currency pair!   ( I do not recommend "exotic" currency pairs ) Adjustable   risks.  Adjustable position volume. Adjustable mesh pitch. Adjustable profit level. Not tied to a time f
Ejen Ali AI
Bahaman Bin Makiran
Experts
For Demo, Competition and Real Account. Valid until 20/12/2025 Combined with artificial intelligence. Build your EA, so you can build your strategy with available indicators and tools. Build EA Simple does not have any set strategy, but with it you can use a combination of indicators and use them as signals or filters and build your strategy! Indicators available: Price Action Fast Moving Average Slow Moving Average Adaptive Moving Average Triple Exponential Moving Average Relative Strength Ind
FREE
Simple Engulfing bar BUY
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a buy trade the engulfing bar must close above the previous red bars high Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
FREE
Lot Rebate Grid Hedging
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Hello, I would like to give an example of this EA. From the picture you can see that the EA can spin around 3,500 lots, when taking into account the rebate, you will get about 35,000$ and a little bit of profit during execution. The EA has actually been run as shown in the picture. **You can optimize to get the best value before actually running it.  Thankyou   Excuseme .I'm sorry that I'm not good at English. Therefore, communication may be somewhat wrong. Facebook page :  facebook.com/ Gold
Double Hedge
Cameron Reece Allcock
Experts
This Expert Advisor has been built to enhance risk management and profit potential across markets—optimized for Bitcoin’s 24/7 trading but fully adaptable to other symbols. This EA is very selective with it's entries and may go for multiple days without trading. Enhanced Drawdown Protection Dual‑layer hedging caps losses twice, preventing small setbacks from becoming large drawdowns. Instant Reversal Capture While the first hedge secures your position, the second hedge primes you to profit th
HFT Flame Mt5
Shamary A Guy
5 (2)
Utilitaires
This is the HFT Flame Ea....This is a complex Expert Advisor that basically pick trades from price movements, it is also a none-martingale mechanism with netting strategy that makes this Ea more interested and profitable throughout your trading journey. The HFT Flame EA can be super consistent on profits depending on the inputs selected for your style of trading. This is a hand free trading robot that can trade your way to success while you are away from the charts, another perfect advantage abo
FREE
Multi Light MT5
Volodymyr Zubov
Experts
The multi-currency EA provides the ability to manage trading on 30 symbols from a single interface in MetaTrader 5. It is based on a comprehensive approach to market analysis. Forex pairs and metals such as XAUUSD and XAGUSD are supported. Automatic processing of symbol names is possible for users. The EA is equipped with a self-learning mechanism that dynamically adjusts the entry threshold depending on changes in market conditions and transaction statistics. Options allow you to choose betwee
GoldenEdge 4H Scalper
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
GoldenEdge 4H Scalper EA A trading bot is an automated software tool designed to execute buy and sell orders in financial markets based on predefined strategies. It analyzes market data, such as price movements, volume, and trends, to make decisions without constant manual input. These bots can operate across various asset classes, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies. They often incorporate technical indicators, risk management rules, and algorithmic logic to optimize trading efficienc
Fx Trend Scalper EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
Fx Trend Scalper uses the Bollinger Bands indicator with intelligent settings and combinations. Furthermore, it uses various Price Action features to identify specific patterns on the chart to identify a market entry signal . This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Fx Trend Scalper is for you. Fx Trend Scalper does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.89 (9)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.25 (56)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Plus de l'auteur
TrendFlow Tracker
David Macharia Kamau
Indicateurs
TrendCatcherBot: Find Your Edge in the Market Don't guess the trend—catch it. The TrendCatcherBot is an Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that simplifies your trading strategy. By leveraging the power of moving average crossovers, this bot provides clear, visual signals directly on your chart, so you always know when to act. Watch for the unmistakable green, red, and black dots in the corner of your screen to instantly see if the market is signaling a buy, sell, or hold. It's the perfect
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis