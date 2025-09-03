Will increase the price every 10 purchased of of this EA. Next price 250USD





GOLD Hybrid Analyzer Trend EA – Your Smart Trading Partner for XAUUSD

The GOLD Hybrid Analyzer Trend EA is a powerful AI-driven Expert Advisor designed to capture the strongest gold market trends with precision. It combines trend-following logic with advanced volatility filters, ensuring trades are only placed when high-probability setups appear.

✨ Key Features:

✅ Hybrid strategy – trend detection + volatility analysis

✅ Optimized for XAUUSD (GOLD) across multiple timeframes

✅ Built-in risk management to protect your capital

✅ Works with both scalping and swing trades

✅ Easy plug-and-play – no complex setup needed

🔥 Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, this EA does the heavy lifting. It analyzes market conditions, identifies trend directions, and executes trades with accuracy – so you can trade GOLD with confidence and consistency.

Recommend timeframe 30mins. the PNL is 100 above suit for CENT account capaital is based on LOTSIZE please see attached settings in the screeshots





https://youtu.be/76-jsYypjbM?si=3wfpkOJsxprp4R3N