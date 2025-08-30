Tokyo Range Breakout

Tokyo Session Range Breakout EA – Smart Trading for Prop Firms & Retail Traders

Looking for a disciplined breakout system that trades with precision, manages risk intelligently, and avoids overnight exposure?
The Tokyo Session Range Breakout EA is built exactly for that.

How It Works

  • The EA automatically detects the Asian session range (00:00 – 08:59) UTC by mapping the highest and lowest price levels.
  • A box is drawn to clearly mark this range on your chart.
  • During the London session and early New York hours, the EA monitors price action for a confirmed breakout + retest of this range.
  • When conditions align, the EA opens a trade in the direction of the breakout with a fixed 1:2 Risk-to-Reward ratio.
  • To keep things clean and disciplined:
    • Only one trade per day is allowed.
    • All positions are closed two hours before the New York session ends, avoiding overnight swap fees and weekend risks.

Key Features

  • Balance-based risk engine – configure how much % of your account you want to risk per trade (e.g., 1%)
  • Trailing stop option – enable or disable according to your strategy preference.
  • News filter – avoid trading during extreme high-impact news events (fully user-controlled).
  • Prop-firm friendly – built with strict risk management, session limits, and no overnight trades.
  • Simple setup – just attach to the chart and let the EA handle the rest.

Why Choose This EA?

  • Removes emotional decision-making by following a proven breakout model.
  • Manages trades automatically with proper risk control
  • Works across Forex and selected CFDs.
  • Ideal for traders who want consistency, discipline, and prop-firm adaptability.
Try it today and bring structure to your trading.
The Tokyo Session Range Breakout EA is designed to give you a clear edge in the markets by combining session logic, breakout precision, and automated money management in one powerful tool.


Produits recommandés
SYO strategy EA
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   79 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   139 USD , and grad
AI for Gold
Eugen Funk
4.14 (14)
Experts
Have manual trading, trading gurus, online seminars, account managers or trading bots failed to consistently generate trading profits for you as well? Let's face it... Real performance success is usually presented only for a very short period of time or even worse, within Telegram Channels where loosing trades are simply deleted.  But, here is the biggest and less obvious problem... the internet is full of naive strategies, which add to loosing positions and hope that the market will revert. Us
Exotic Adrenalin
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Grid Averaging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Indicators Trader MT5
Konstantin Nikitin
Experts
Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
GoldStorm
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
GoldStorm - Advanced Gold Trading Algorithm (XAU/USD) After intensive research, programming, and testing, GoldStorm was created – an innovative Expert Advisor (EA) developed in MQL5. This advanced trading algorithm is designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) and fully utilizes market dynamics and price volatility. How Does GoldStorm Work? GoldStorm uses a strategy based on precise pending orders. After a position is activated, one of two actions occurs: Pyramiding Positions – If the mark
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA Unleash your trading edge with the Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA , an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered to thrive in any market—forex, commodities, stocks, or indices. This dynamic EA combines the precision of Envelopes and RSI indicators with a zone-based scalping strategy, offering traders a versatile tool to capitalize on price movements across diverse instruments. Whether you’re scalping quick profits or navigating trending markets, this EA del
FREE
Comet Multi Symbol Multi Input
Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Elaroussi
Experts
This EA DOESN'T  trade!  Used in conjunction with  Comet EA Support Resistance Entries Exits , it's a very useful tool to give an overall view on account performance when trading multiple pairs simultaneously. Each pair with its individual input parameters obtained from its back & forward optimization using Comet EA Support Resistance Entries Exits .  Screenshots:  Sample input (obtained from back/forward optimization of  Comet EA Support Resistance Entries Exits ) for 4 pairs. Result chart base
FREE
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Gold Commander
Ibrahim Aljaref
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Commander – Puissance et précision dans le trading XAUUSD (Or) Le Gold Commander est un Expert Advisor (EA) méticuleusement conçu pour un trading précis sur la paire XAUUSD (Or). Avec la stratégie, la stabilité et la durabilité comme fondements, ce système est optimisé pour les traders qui cherchent à conquérir le marché de l’or grâce à des entrées calculées et une gestion stricte du risque. Cet EA est extrêmement réaliste : il ouvre uniquement des transactions sur des points forts et clai
Max
Carlos Alfonso Barboza Espinoza
Experts
·          MAX   En este producto se utiliza una estrategia de trading con uno de los indicadores comúnmente utilizados en el mercado, esto en conjunto con otro indicador no tan utilizado en el mercado, pero al utilizarlo en conjunto con el primer indicador entrega resultados que podrá ver a continuación. Los indicadores de los que hablamos son SMMA y ADX. Por otro lado, el Take Profit, así como el Stop Loss serán fijados en ciertos pips que pueden ser modificados por el usuario si este así lo
Rice Martingale
Quang Dang Tong
Experts
Rice Martingale is an EA, which uses the Martingale algorithm with a low DD rate (not for XAUUSD, not TimeFrame M1) Rice Martingale can open two sides:   buy and sell at the same time. We can set the maximum number of orders, the number of Martingale, and the number of the first orders. Especially, if the number of orders reach the point that users want to start the risk parameters, Rice Martingale can manage risks. It will cut loss at the point of the nearest average price which users set befor
Nusantara MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
Version MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Rupture intelligente avec précision des ordres en attente « Nusantara » est un Expert Advisor (EA) basé sur une stratégie de boîte de rupture, optimisée par l'exécution d'ordres en attente à distance et dotée d'un système de commutation de gestion des risques. Conçu pour les traders expérimentés recherchant une stratégie automatisée et sûre, tout en restant fl
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
Robofxea Pro V1
Namdev Mahadev Pawar
Experts
Robofxea Pro Precise Entry EA: [Next price 299$ ] Robofxea Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for disciplined, precise entries on the Daily (D1) timeframe using pending-order execution. It’s built for live trading conditions with real-time spread protection to avoid poor fills and a high-impact News Filter that steps aside to reduce avoidable risk. Broker-friendly and lightweight, Robofxea Pro runs smoothly on ECN/RAW/STP accounts. No martingale. No grid. No arbitrage. No tick-s
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
KingEA
Bonginkosi Innocent Khumalo
Experts
Elevate your trading experience the royal way with the King's EA and become King of King's in market. This EA is a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to enhance your Forex trading experience. Our advanced algorithm utilizes machine learning and technical analysis to identify high-potential trades and execute them with precision.King-EA is 100% automated , trades 24/5 on currency pairs and 24/7 on crypto using an advanced strategy for market analysis and an adjustable risk managemen
The Wilis EA
Indra Yugi
Experts
[OFFICIAL RELEASE] THE WiLis HOLYGRAIL EA MT5 – READY FOR BATTLE! Hello Traders! The wait is over... Introducing my latest expert advisor – The WiLis Holygrail EA for MT5 Designed to help you profit more consistently and safely in the market! Limited-Time Promo Price: Only $ 1000 Key Features & Advantages:  One Shoot / Single Entry System  No Martingale, No Layering  Auto Stop Loss and Take Profit  Max 1 Buy & 1 Sell Position at a Time  Optimized for H1   Minimum Balance: $100 (Standard
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (2)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Experts
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
EA Frankenstein
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (2)
Experts
INTRODUCTION Unleash the power of our brand new EA "Frankenstein" and conquer the forex market like never before! Our revolutionary expert advisor combines the strength of a price channel strategy with a sophisticated machine learning algorithm, allowing you to navigate the ever-changing market with precision and confidence. And the best part? For a limited time, you can get "Frankenstein" at a jaw-dropping 80% off during our exclusive launch promotion, priced at just $44! FEATURES Trade pane
Emerald EA Builder
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Experts
Welcome to Emerald - EA Builder! Emerald - EA Builder is a simple, effective, fast and powerful expert advisor for you to build and automatize your strategies in Metatrader 5 for every single financial instrument (forex, stocks, futures). Blog posts about the EA: FAQ - Frequently Asked Questions  (latest update: jun 25, 2024) Emerald EA Builder - An introduction to a strategy maker If you don't know how to code, this EA simplifies the process and let's you create as many strategies as you wa
MMM Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Ichimoku EA strategy The robot uses its built in Ichimoku indicator all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. If it indicates the price will be bullish, it sends a buy order. If the indicator indicates the price will be bearish, it sends a sell order; It will not send an order unless the calculations determines a good trend; It protects your money because it is provided with Trailing stop loss to protect your profit. Once your order has a positive profit, it sets S
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
5 (1)
Experts
The Goat Scalper EA: Your Key to Capitalizing on Market Movements Overview: The Goat is a cutting-edge scalper Expert Advisor (EA) designed to harness significant market movements with precision. Unlike other EAs that rely on risky strategies like hedging, martingale, grid, or arbitrage, The Goat employs breakout strategies based on key supply and demand levels. Key Features: Risk Management: Stop Loss Protection: Every open position is protected by a Stop Loss to minimize potential losses. Tra
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.78 (9)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.25 (56)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Plus de l'auteur
Zen Breakout
Chacha Ian Maroa
Experts
Zen Breakout Zen Breakout is a fully automated trading robot based on a clean breakout strategy with Heikin Ashi candle confirmation. It combines the power of fractals to detect swing points with Heikin Ashi momentum signals to ensure high-probability entries. The EA looks for price breaking above or below a recent swing point. If the breakout is confirmed by a strong Heikin Ashi candle (wickless bottom for bullish breakouts, wickless top for bearish breakouts), Zen Breakout enters instantly wi
FREE
HeikinAshi
Chacha Ian Maroa
Indicateurs
Heikin Ashi Candlestick Indicator for MT5 This custom Heikin Ashi indicator provides a smooth visual representation of market trends by filtering out short-term noise, making it easier to identify potential reversals and trend continuations. Unlike regular candlesticks, Heikin Ashi candles are calculated using averages, resulting in more stable and readable chart patterns. Key Features: Clear and smoothed visualization of price action. Compatible with all timeframes and instruments. Lightwe
FREE
SmartPass
Chacha Ian Maroa
Experts
Smart Pass – The Ultimate Prop Firm Challenge EA Are you ready to crush prop firm challenges with confidence and control? Smart Pass is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously engineered to aggressively pass prop firm challenges while strictly adhering to risk management rules. Designed for high-performance trading on indices like NASDAQ (NQ), DAX, S&P 500, and cryptocurrencies such as #BTC, this bot combines intelligent strategy execution with robust capital protection. Key Features
I Show No Mercy
Chacha Ian Maroa
Experts
iShowNoMercy – The Ruthless Gold EA Plug. Trade. Dominate. Unleash the full potential of your trading with iShowNoMercy , a high-performance MQL5 Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . No endless setups. No confusing settings. Just plug-and-play profitability . Optimized for Gold No Mercy on the Markets Proven Performance Fully Automated Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA is designed to attack opportunities and stack profits – relentlessly
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis