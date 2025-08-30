Tokyo Range Breakout
- Experts
- Chacha Ian Maroa
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Tokyo Session Range Breakout EA – Smart Trading for Prop Firms & Retail Traders
Looking for a disciplined breakout system that trades with precision, manages risk intelligently, and avoids overnight exposure?
The Tokyo Session Range Breakout EA is built exactly for that.
How It Works
- The EA automatically detects the Asian session range (00:00 – 08:59) UTC by mapping the highest and lowest price levels.
- A box is drawn to clearly mark this range on your chart.
- During the London session and early New York hours, the EA monitors price action for a confirmed breakout + retest of this range.
- When conditions align, the EA opens a trade in the direction of the breakout with a fixed 1:2 Risk-to-Reward ratio.
- To keep things clean and disciplined:
- Only one trade per day is allowed.
- All positions are closed two hours before the New York session ends, avoiding overnight swap fees and weekend risks.
Key Features
- Balance-based risk engine – configure how much % of your account you want to risk per trade (e.g., 1%)
- Trailing stop option – enable or disable according to your strategy preference.
- News filter – avoid trading during extreme high-impact news events (fully user-controlled).
- Prop-firm friendly – built with strict risk management, session limits, and no overnight trades.
- Simple setup – just attach to the chart and let the EA handle the rest.
Why Choose This EA?
- Removes emotional decision-making by following a proven breakout model.
- Manages trades automatically with proper risk control
- Works across Forex and selected CFDs.
- Ideal for traders who want consistency, discipline, and prop-firm adaptability.
The Tokyo Session Range Breakout EA is designed to give you a clear edge in the markets by combining session logic, breakout precision, and automated money management in one powerful tool.