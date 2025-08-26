MsabaM Filterable Alerting Economic News

This indicator is designed for MetaTrader5 and utilizes the broker's economic calendar, accessible via https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar , to display global economic news directly on the chart. It eliminates the need for daily checks on economic news websites.

Features of this indicator include:

  • News Display on Chart: News times are visualized as vertical lines on the chart. Medium-importance news appear in orange, while high-importance news are shown in red. Users can customize visibility to show only one or both (default setting displays both). Colors can also be adjusted.
  • Upcoming Days Customization: By default, the indicator displays news for today and tomorrow. Users can select how many days ahead they wish to view upcoming news.
  • Currency Filtering: All currencies are included by default. For traders focusing on specific currency pairs, users can filter and display only news related to selected currencies.
  • Keyword-Based Filtering: Users can filter news based on impactful keywords relevant to their trading chart for more targeted display.
  • Detailed News Table: Clicking on any vertical line opens a table listing all news at that time, including details such as importance, date, time, currency, event, previous value, forecast value, and actual value.
  • Desktop Alerts: By default, the indicator sends alerts to the user's computer 15 minutes before selected news release. The alert message includes the currency, event, previous value, forecast value, and remaining time until the release. Users can enable or disable Desktop alerts and customize the alert timing (in minutes).
  • Mobile Notifications: In addition to desktop alerts, the indicator can send notifications to the user's mobile phone. This feature can be enabled or disabled. To activate it, install the MetaTrader5 app on your phone and log in to your account. Then, in the desktop MetaTrader5, navigate to Tools > Options > Notifications > check "Enable Push Notifications" and click the "Test" button to verify test on your phone.
  • EA-Friendly Integration: The indicator saves selected news in a file, allowing users to incorporate this data into their Expert Advisors (EAs). For example, an EA could be programmed to avoid opening new trades during selected news times.

For optimal memory and CPU usage, the indicator displays a maximum of 800 news, which typically covers three months of upcoming events.

News data will be reloaded every hour. Alerts and actual values for released news will be checked every minute. The news file will be rewritten every 24 hours, and memory for previous day's alerts will be cleared every 24 hours.

This indicator can be customized to meet your specific needs. Simply send details of your needs, and you'll receive your tailored version in the shortest possible time.


