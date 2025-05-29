Gold Miner SR MT5

It's a pleasure to introduce my new EA here: GOLD MINER SR. This EA is developed for the gold market, based on my years of trading experience and incorporating the strategies of several great traders in history. In an era where trading market technologies are rapidly evolving, I’ve taken an opposite approach to create a EA trading system that doesn’t rely on the gimmick of "artificial intelligence" yet precisely caters to trading needs.

It features two core modes to build solid and reliable trading strategies for traders, helping you navigate the volatile market steadily.

Smart Recovery Off Mode (smartRecovery=false): Precise Control, Take Profits Timely

In this mode, the EA system follows the "one order, one closure" principle, with dynamic take-profit and stop-loss mechanisms for each order. It intelligently calculates the optimal take-profit level based on real-time market fluctuations, allowing you to lock in profits promptly. Meanwhile, it strictly sets stop-loss levels to control risks within a reasonable range, avoiding huge losses from sudden market changes.

Note: In this mode, the EA's equity curve may not look perfect. Yes, there will be losses during operation, and I sincerely acknowledge that losses may equal multiple profitable orders. However, the EA performs well in the long run.

Smart Recovery On Mode (smartRecovery=true): Strategic Layout, Break Through Against Trends

When the market moves against expectations and an order incurs a floating loss reaching the preset next entry point, the EA system automatically triggers a new opening order. Through scientific position management and strategic planning, it seeks reversal opportunities in seemingly unfavorable market conditions, averages costs, and achieves loss recovery. This mode is suitable for traders with deep market insights and the courage to seize opportunities.

Unlike trading programs that claim to use "artificial intelligence" but frequently fail in complex market environments—unable to predict abrupt factors like the 反复无常的 U.S. presidential policies—my EA trading system is designed based on mature trading logic and market laws. It doesn’t rely on vague "predictions" but responds with tangible strategies to safeguard your trades. Whether you’re a conservative trader or an aggressive one seeking breakthroughs, you’ll find a suitable trading solution in these two modes.

Settings

useFixLot : If true , use fixed lot size; otherwise, calculate lot size automatically based on the risk parameter.

: If true , use fixed lot size; otherwise, calculate lot size automatically based on the risk parameter. risk : If useFixLot=true , calculate based on the current account deposit currency. For example, if the deposit currency is USD and risk is set to 100, the lot size increases by 0.01 for every 100 USD. Please calculate according to your account funds and leverage.

: If useFixLot=true , calculate based on the current account deposit currency. For example, if the deposit currency is USD and risk is set to 100, the lot size increases by 0.01 for every 100 USD. Please calculate according to your account funds and leverage. fixedLot : If useFixLot=false , use this parameter as the lot size.

: If useFixLot=false , use this parameter as the lot size. comment : Order comment.

: Order comment. magic : Order magic number.

: Order magic number. SmartRecovery : Whether to enable recovery mode (true/false).

: Whether to enable recovery mode (true/false). maxPostions : the max postions the ea is allowed to open when SmartRecovery = true.



useTrailTp : Whether to enable trailing take-profit. Note: Do not enable this when smartRecovery=true .

: Whether to enable trailing take-profit. Note: Do not enable this when smartRecovery=true . trailSl : If useTrailTp=true , start trailing the stop-loss at X points below the highest price.

: If useTrailTp=true , start trailing the stop-loss at X points below the highest price. sl point : fixed stop loss, if set 0,then use default dynamic stop loss.

: fixed stop loss, if set 0,then use default dynamic stop loss. DigitChoice : Select based on the decimal place of the account's gold price.

: Select based on the decimal place of the account's gold price. TPFactor: Take-profit level, calculated as TP = atr × TPFactor . The range should not exceed 0.8.

Requirements

Timeframe : Any.

: Any. Minimum Capital : If smartRecovery=true (500x leverage account): Minimum deposit $500, recommended $800. If smartRecovery=false (500x leverage account): Minimum deposit $100, recommended $200.

:

Risk Warning

Before purchasing Gold Miner SR, please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance does not guarantee future profitability (the EA may also incur losses).



