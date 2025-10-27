MFI MultiScanner

MFI Multi-Scanner Indicator for MT5

The MFI Multi-Scanner Indicator is designed for automatic scanning of multiple currency pairs and timeframes to detect overbought and oversold signals using the Money Flow Index (MFI). It displays MFI values, signal arrows, and an interactive on-chart table.

Ideal for traders who want to see the full market picture without constantly switching between windows.

Performance Recommendations

For maximum speed and fast testing, it is recommended to:

🔹 Run the indicator on one currency pair and one timeframe

🔹 Use a smaller list of instruments and timeframes during testing

⚙️ Indicator Parameters

Interface Language

Language: Select the interface language for the table and notifications

LANG_ENGLISH : English

LANG_DEUTSCH : German

LANG_RUSSIAN: Russian

💱 Currency Pairs and Timeframes

Symbols : List of currency pairs to analyze (comma-separated)

Timeframes : Timeframes to scan MFI values (e.g., "M15,H1,H4")

NotifyTimeframes: Timeframes on which signal notifications will be triggered

📈 MFI Parameters

MFIPeriod : Period for calculating the Money Flow Index (default: 14)

BuyLevel : Oversold level (default: 20)

SellLevel : Overbought level (default: 80)

BarsToCalculate: Number of bars to analyze (the fewer, the faster)

Notifications

EnablePush : Enable push notifications (to the mobile app)

EnableDesktopAlerts: Enable pop-up alerts in the terminal

On-Chart Table Settings

Table Positioning

TableAnchor : Corner to which the table will be anchored (top/bottom left or right)

TableOffsetX, TableOffsetY: X and Y offset from the anchor corner

📐 Dimensions

TableRowHeight : Height of table rows

TableColWidth : Width of table columns

BorderWidth: Table border thickness

🎨 Table Colors

BorderColor : Border color of the table

HeaderFontColor : Header text color

HeaderBackgroundColor : Header background color

NeutralFontColor : Text color for neutral values

BuyFontColor : Text color for buy signals

SellFontColor : Text color for sell signals

OverboughtOversoldFontColor: Text color for overbought/oversold signals

🔘 Navigation Buttons

BackButtonFontColor / BackButtonBgColor : Font and background color of the “Back” button

ForwardButtonFontColor / ForwardButtonBgColor : Font and background color of the “Forward” button

ToggleButtonFontColor / ToggleButtonBgColor: Font and background color of the toggle (show/hide panel) button

Fonts

DefaultFontSize : Default font size

MIN_FONT_SIZE: Minimum allowed font size (in code: 6)

Additional Info

The lower indicator window displays:

The MFI line

Buy/Sell arrows indicating overbought/oversold level crossings

Levels 20 and 80 (set via BuyLevel and SellLevel)

The table and signals are updated in real time using a 1-second timer.

On first launch, the indicator creates MFI descriptors for all symbols and timeframes — this may take a few seconds.



