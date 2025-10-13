QuotesDownlouder

QuotesDownloader is a script for MetaTrader 5 that exports historical quotes of 28 currency pairs and gold (XAUUSD) to Excel.

Key Features:

Export data for the last 2290 days, hours, or 15-minute intervals.

Supports 28 currency pairs and XAUUSD.

Select timeframe: daily, hourly, or 15-minute.

Automatic export to Excel for further analysis.

Benefits:

Simplifies the process of obtaining historical data.

Suitable for traders, analysts, and strategy developers.

Compatible with MetaTrader 5.



