QuotesDownlouder
- Utilitaires
- Konstantin Rasulov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
QuotesDownloader is a script for MetaTrader 5 that exports historical quotes of 28 currency pairs and gold (XAUUSD) to Excel.
Key Features:
- Export data for the last 2290 days, hours, or 15-minute intervals.
- Supports 28 currency pairs and XAUUSD.
- Select timeframe: daily, hourly, or 15-minute.
- Automatic export to Excel for further analysis.
Benefits:
- Simplifies the process of obtaining historical data.
- Suitable for traders, analysts, and strategy developers.
- Compatible with MetaTrader 5.