QuotesDownlouder

QuotesDownloader is a script for MetaTrader 5 that exports historical quotes of 28 currency pairs and gold (XAUUSD) to Excel.

Key Features:

  • Export data for the last 2290 days, hours, or 15-minute intervals.
  • Supports 28 currency pairs and XAUUSD.
  • Select timeframe: daily, hourly, or 15-minute.
  • Automatic export to Excel for further analysis.

Benefits:

  • Simplifies the process of obtaining historical data.
  • Suitable for traders, analysts, and strategy developers.
  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5.


