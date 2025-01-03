Cloud Trade EA

5

Cloud Trade EA – Precision Swing Trading for S&P 500 and Nasdaq

LAUNCH PROMO:

  • Only a few copies left at the current price!
  • Final price: 590$

Cloud Trade EA is the result of our 12 years of experience in building professional trading systems for the MetaTrader platform. Cloud Trade EA is a robust Expert Advisor designed for swing trading on the daily time frame. Exclusively targeting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices, Cloud Trade EA is tailored to long-term success by leveraging the unique characteristics of stock indices.

Key Features:

  • Daily Time Frame Precision: Focuses exclusively on the daily chart to maximize clarity and signal strength. 
  • Long-Only Trading: Optimized for upward trends in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices. 
  • Cloud of Trades: Employs a unique scaling strategy using a "cloud" of smaller trades to optimize entry and position sizing. Each of the cloud trades is managed individually with its own magic number.
  • Swing Trading Strategy: Designed for holding positions several days, including weekends, to capture meaningful market moves.
  • Stock Index Focus: Specifically developed to exploit the behavior of indices, ensuring a strategy fine-tuned for these markets. 
  • Optimized from 2018–2023: Backtested with historical tick-data for reliability and cross-tested with data feeds from various brokers. Performance on 2024 data remains out-of-sample for transparency.
  • Real and honest trading system: This EA uses a longtime-tested trading approach to utilize certain stock index behaviours in combination with proven trade management methods. No AI / ChatGPT or Quantum computing is used in the strategy. The EA does not use a grid or martingale system.

Important Notes:

  • Backtest Before Buying: Buyers are encouraged to thoroughly backtest Cloud Trade EA to understand its performance and behavior. 
  • Non-Trading Periods: There are periods - sometimes spanning several weeks or even 2–3 months - where no trading signals occur when the market does not align with the strategy. These quiet periods are part of the strategy design and should not be cause for concern. 
  • No Guaranteed Future Success: While the strategy has been thoroughly tested with past data, past performance does not guarantee future results. 

Cloud Trade EA is a tool for traders looking to adopt a patient and precise swing trading approach on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. If you're ready to embrace a professional-grade strategy tailored for long-term gains, Cloud Trade EA is your ideal partner. Make Cloud Trade EA a component of your trading strategy portfolio.

Explore the potential of Cloud Trade EA today and elevate your trading strategy to the next level!

Settings:

  • Market Profile: here you can select either S&P 500 or Nasdaq as profile.
  • Risk level: Choose one of the four a risk levels that matches your risk tolerance. The available levels are low, medium, high and very high. The number of trades in the trade cloud increases with the chosen risk level.
  • Close Trades early: This option is on by default. If disabled, some trades will stay longer in the market which might give slightly higher profits. But staying longer in the market also imposes risks and might cost swap fees.
  • Lot size calc mode: Here you can choose between manual lot size or automatic calculation per 1, 2, 5 or 10k balance.
  • Lot size: The lot size. If you have chosen automatic calculation mode, then lot size is calculated based on your account balance. E.g. if you have a 10k account and set lot size to 0.1 with automatic calculation per 2k account balance, then the resulting lot size will be: 0.1 * (10k / 2k) = 0.5 Lot.
  • Magic number base: This is the first magic number that is being used, as each simultanious trade uses its own magic number, take care to no assign another EA a magic number that is close to this base number.
  • Trade Comment: Here you can enter an optional trade comment.
  • Dashboard Settings: Enable or disable the trading dashboard that shows trade statistics. The dashboard is disabled by default for backtests as it slows down the backtest process.

Setup for trading or backtesting

  • Open a chart for S&P 500 or Nasdaq in your MetaTrader 5 terminal. The name of the symbol varies between brokers.
    Common symbol names  for S&P 500 are: SP500, US500, US500.cash
    Common symbol names for Nasdaq are: US100, USTEC, NAS100
  • Set the time frame of the chart to the the Daily timeframe (D1)
  • Drop the EA on the chart and select market profile and risk level in the settings.

The results in the screenshots below are for the period 2018 to January 3, 2025.

Avis 2
Robert
156
Robert 2025.07.28 23:38 
 

I'm using Cloud Trade EA for a couple of months now - started on demo and added it to a live account in the meantime. Patience is key as the EA doesn't trade too often, but until now it's doing a reliable job. The developer is very responsive, supportive and motivated - I hope to see new products from him in the future.

Michael Arthur Schorr
1653
Michael Arthur Schorr 2025.02.22 17:24 
 

Good dev support and honest and good system. It could produce more tradesbut than again it would compromise its strategy. This ea will grow your portfolio and its a solid part of a portfolio startegy but it can take longer times without trades.

