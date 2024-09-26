Escobar Reversal Indicator

The Escobar Reversal Indicator focuses on giving unique smart buy and sell signals, along the side you will get stop loss target and various take profit targets to choose from! 

Comes with a built in trend analyzer sitting in the middle under the name, this trend analyzer can help us confirm entries and increase the accuracy. 

Now remember this might be a good indicator with easy functions for beginners but that won’t mean you shouldn’t add some extra indicators to help you confirm and get your entries good looking each time. 

- Easy to Use
- Accuracy information tab 
- Stops and Takes adjustments 
- Price action confirmation ready (use it to confirm your price action analysis)
- Support any Pair or broker (For indicies contact admin to get set file for it)
- Does not repaint 
