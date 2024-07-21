Creative Trend
- Indicateurs
- Svyatoslav Kucher
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Determining the current trend is one of the most important tasks of a trader, regardless of the trading style. The Creative Trend indicator will help you do this with a fairly high probability.
Creative Trend is a trend recognition indicator that uses the author's calculation algorithm. The indicator readings do not change under any conditions. The indicator is suitable for any currency pair, any timeframe, as long as there is enough historical data for calculations.
Indicator Parameters
- Main Settings:
- HistoryBars - the number of bars to display.
- FirstPeriod - the period for calculating the first variable.
- SecondPeriod - the period for calculating the second variable.
- Shift - shift the value of the second variable.
- FilterPeriod - filter period.
- FilterMode - filter calculation method.
- FilterSens - filter period.
- FilterSize - The size of the filter step.
- IndicatorID - an identifier for displaying the name of the indicator in the window, and creating objects. When using two versions of the indicator for the same price chart, the IDs should be different. You can add to the name of the indicator, as options 1, 2, 3....
- Histogram Settings:
- ShowFastHistogram - Show the histogram or not.
- ShowSlowHistogram - show the histogram or not.
- Histogram_Style - histogram line style.
- Histogram_Width - width of the histogram line.
- Histogram_UP_Color - color of the histogram.
- Histogram_DN_Color - color of the histogram.
- Histogram_Slow_UP_Color - color of the histogram.
- Histogram_Slow_DN_Color - color of the histogram.
- Alert Settings:
- Alerts - if true, an alert is enabled.
- AOnCurrent - if false, the alert occurs at the opening of a new bar, if true, at the current one.
- AMessage - display the dialog box.
- ASound - Play an audio file.
- AEmail - send an email to the address specified in the settings window on the "Mail" tab.
- ANotificaton - sending notifications to mobile terminals.
- soundfile - the name of the sound file.
