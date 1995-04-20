SFT Micro Trend

Trend oscillator indicator for tracking microtrends and pullbacks.

Determines even a minor change in trend .

Allows you to open positions in a timely manner in accordance with market changes.

Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies.

Can be used when working with binary options.

Distinctive features

Does not redraw after the candle closes;

Accurately detects trend changes;

Simple and clear setup;

Works on all timeframes and all trading instruments;

Suitable for trading currencies, indices, metals, options and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);

Suitable for manual trading and for use in creating trading robots (advisers);

Can be used as a stand-alone trading system, as well as in conjunction with other indicators.

Indicator settings



Period - indicator calculation period;

Trading Recommendations

Open and close trades at the intersection of indicator lines

If the blue line is higher than the red line, the trend is growing, open Buy or Call (for options)

If the red line is higher than the blue one, the trend is falling, open Sell or Put (for options)

The direction of the trade should correspond to the direction of the trend on a higher time frame.

Exit from the transaction by a reverse signal and when the line disappears, or by established SL and TP.

When using SL and TP, it is advisable to set SL for the nearest extremum, TP = 1..2 * SL.

Well-proven in combination with the SFT Bullet Arrow indicator

Other options are also possible; during the trading process you will be able to develop the most convenient tactics for you.



