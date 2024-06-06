Triangular Arbitrage Expert Advisor

Triangular Arbitrage Expert Advisor

Maximize your trading potential with our advanced Triangular Arbitrage EA for MetaTrader 5. Designed for precision and efficiency, this EA identifies and exploits triangular arbitrage opportunities in the Forex market. Key features include:

  • Automated Trading: Seamlessly opens and manages triangular arbitrage positions.
  • Robust Algorithm: Efficiently scans for profitable opportunities, ensuring optimal trade execution.
  • User-Friendly Settings: Easily customizable parameters for trade volume, slippage, and profit targets.
  • Comprehensive Logging: Detailed log files for complete transparency and analysis.
  • High Performance: Optimized for minimal resource usage, ideal for high-frequency trading environments.
  • Minimal Risk: This strategy's risk is almost zero due to the perfect hedge. Backtest images show consistent performance and reliability.
  • Optimal Broker Conditions: Use it with brokers that offer no commissions and the lowest possible spreads. The lower the commission, the higher the trade rate.
  • Extensive Symbol Detection: In backtests, it identifies only one triangle (EURUSD, EURGBP, GBPUSD). In live accounts, it will check over 50 possible triangles, automatically detecting them from symbols available on Market Watch.
  • Commission Settings: If a broker's commission is $8 per round lot, set the commission input to 80 for each 1 lot. For example, set 1 lot trade volume to 80, 2 lot trade volume to 160, and so on. However, it is advisable to use brokers with no commission for optimal performance.

Enhance your trading strategy with our reliable and profitable Triangular Arbitrage EA. Get started today and experience the power of automated trading!


After your purchase (or even after running a backtest), feel free to message me and I’ll guide you on how to achieve the best possible performance with this EA


Alan Lo
Alan Lo 2025.02.05 13:19 
 

The author has created a very special Triangular Arbitrage, its difficult to make profits on arbitrages of this nature, but the skill in coding is excellent. I'm surprised this author does not get more feedback, and we have much experience in EA's. We are completely independent and have no affiliation to this author.

