Vertical Levels MT4

The "Vertical Levels" indicator for the Forex market is a tool for displaying vertical levels on a price chart. These levels can be useful for a trader, as they help identify significant points in price movement and potential reversal or trend continuation zones.

Peculiarities:

Vertical Levels: The "Vertical Levels" indicator allows you to display vertical lines on the chart, indicating certain levels. These levels can be adjusted using input parameters.

Setting options:

  • Length: Length of the period over which the levels are built.
  • Detailing: Level detailing.
  • Smoothing: Smoothing levels.
  • Convexity: Convexity of levels.
  • Power: Power levels.
  • DrawComment: Displays comments for levels.
  • DrawFrame: Draws a frame around the levels.
  • DrawLevels: Displays the levels themselves.
  • DrawHistogram: Displays a level histogram.
  • Prefix: Prefix for the level name.
  • ColorLabel: Comment text color.
  • ColorFrame: Level frame color.
  • ColorHistogram: Color of the level histogram.
  • ColorLevels: The color of the levels themselves.
Usage:

Determining support and resistance levels: The indicator helps to highlight significant levels on the chart that can be used as potential entry or exit zones for trades.

Trend levels:

Vertical levels can also be used to determine trend levels or trend changes. For example, levels located near the peaks or troughs of the price chart may indicate a possible continuation or reversal of the trend.

Settings:

Each trader can customize the indicator parameters to suit their preferences and trading style. For example, by increasing the length of the period, you can get longer-term levels, and by increasing the detail, you can see smaller changes.

Recommendations for use:

Use the Vertical Levels indicator in combination with other analysis tools such as moving averages or volume indicators to confirm trading signals. Pay attention to intersections of levels with price charts. Crossovers can serve as signals for opening or closing trades. Use color and style settings for better visibility and adaptation of the indicator to your chart.

The Vertical Levels indicator is a convenient tool for analyzing price levels in the Forex market, which can help you make informed trading decisions.


Produits recommandés
Moving Pivot Average MT4
Daifallah Alamri
Indicateurs
Moving Pivot Average    The pivot indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator uses very flexible algorithm for pivot value calculating. It allows you to allocate in days a certain time intervals (custom bars) and calculate the average pivot value based on High, Low and Close prices of these bars. How many custom bars will be taken into account is determined by the "Days" setting. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and us
Forex Trend Detection
Bilal Haider
Indicateurs
Revolutionize Your Trading with This Powerful Indicator-Based System Are you struggling to find accurate entry and exit points in trading? Do you want a proven, indicator-driven system that helps you maximize profits and minimize risks ? Introducing our Advanced Trading System —a powerful, easy-to-use technical analysis tool designed for forex, stocks, and crypto traders . Key Features & Benefits: Precision Buy & Sell Signals – Our system generates crystal-clear buy (green) and sell (red
Channel Arg Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicateurs
The Channel Arg Control indicator, in addition to lines, reflects entry signals in the form of arrows. But how to do that? At first glance, this is not an easy task. But not for the Channel Arg Control indicator, this indicator will tell you whether you have configured the indicator correctly, while you can specify the history interval in the bars that interests you. And yet, how does the indicator tell you? Look at the numbers on the chart near the arrows! This is exactly what you thought, the
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est un indicateur d'analyse automatique des vagues, parfait pour le trading pratique ! Cas... Remarque :   je n'ai pas l'habitude d'utiliser des noms occidentaux pour l'évaluation des vagues. En raison de l'influence de la convention de dénomination de Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), j'ai nommé la vague de base comme   un stylo   et la bande d'onde secondaire comme   un segment   . en même temps, le segment a la direction de la tendance.Le   segment de tendance principal   est no
ZigZag TrendLine MT4 Indicator
Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
Indicateurs
This Indicator is use the ZigZag to calculate the Upper and  Lower Bound and the uptrend and the downtrned. Red for downtrend, Green for uptrend and Yellow is for the horizontal trend this horizontal trend also bookmarked the upper limited and the lower limited the the price swings.  Or in simple the Support and the Resistance level. However, You may use the Heikin Ashi to confirm the trend of the buy sell signal above. I cannot guarantee the win rate, Nevertheless, you must study well the timef
Insight AInvestor 4
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Experts
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Multiple Symbols Price Action Scanner Pro
Yu Fan Zhang
Indicateurs
Price Action Scanner Pro is an indicator that identifies price behaviors and provides alerts, offering more features and customization compared to Price Action Scanner   (  https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/118937?source=Site+Profile+Seller   )   . This indicator can simultaneously detect signals for up to 15 symbols across different timeframes. You can configure it to detect signals during specific trading sessions such as Asian, European, and US sessions, using different timeframes. This
Reincarnations
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicateurs
The Reincarnations trend indicator is used to determine the strength and direction of a trend and to find price reversal points. This tool scans the market looking for the correct entry. You can see and evaluate it yourself, perhaps it will suit you for a number of tasks related to forecasting price movements. It uses only price data and analytics to calculate entry points. Does not use auxiliary indicators. It has two parameters for customization. Indicator setting. Interval - price analysis
ManualTradingTrend
Mukhriddin Ibragimov
Indicateurs
Трендовый индикатор МТ4, дающий точные сигналы для входа в сделки. Работает без перерисовки и запаздываний! Только покупателем данного индикатора прилагается основной фильтр,обращайтесь в личку.   Идеальные точки входа в сделки для     валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов . Наилучшие результаты на таймфрейме M30 и выше! Наш канал в Telegram  |   Версия индикатора для MT5 Скоро   видео  for indicator Большинство трейдеров улучшают торговые результаты в первую неделю торговли с инд
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
About
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicateurs
About - Forex indicator. This trend indicator is used to determine the current trend in price movement, making it clear in which direction it is better to open a position: buy or sell. The About trend indicator is displayed on the chart and moves in parallel with the price. The Forex About trend indicator allows you to determine in time a change in the direction of price movement, thereby minimizing the likelihood of capital loss. In trading practice, various combinations of About and other ind
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Malaysia SNR Levels and Storyline for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
In the context of trading,   Malaysia SNR   (Support and Resistance) refers to the technical analysis of   support and resistance levels   in financial markets, particularly for stocks, indices, or other assets traded. There are three type of Malaysia SNR level Classic , GAP and Flipped 1. Classic Support   is the price level at which an asset tends to stop falling and may start to rebound. It acts as a "floor" where demand is strong enough to prevent the price from dropping further. Resistance
TraderAiz Btp Pro
Zhen Wei Huang
Experts
! register Interactive Broker   https://ibkr.com/referral/zhenwei375 Hi！ I will be happy if you subscibe to my youtube channel.  # youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4fZRTNdAcHJMDm71MyMkew?sub_confirmation=1 ! Current EA Works Until 2022.03.10 ! First Backtest By Your Self https://github.com/aizwellenstan/MQL4_Backtest_Results/blob/main/TraderAiz_btp_Pro_Backtest.ex4 Broker: ICMarkets Raw Spread Account Works On D1 H4 TimeFrame # Pairs ------------ EURUSD US500 JP225 USTEC AU
Abiroid Scanner NRTR
Abir Pathak
Indicateurs
Detailed blog post with screenshots here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762513 Features: This scanner will show: NRTR Basket Trading Trend direction Last NRTR Switch (breakout) - number of bars and if it was a high volume bar How many bars has the SR stayed steady for When price last entered an NRTR shadow When price bounced off the NRTR shadow back inside NRTR Explained: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762509 Basket Trading If you like to basket trade, then you can set multiple scann
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Golden AI II
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Golden AI is an automated trading advisor (EA) developed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is based on a sophisticated algorithm that utilizes price action and advanced pattern detection techniques to make trading decisions. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Golden AI advisor doesn't just monitor price movements. It analyzes charts, identifying key support and resistance levels, and
Mk R
Can Pei Pu
Experts
MK_R It is based on contrary patterns for EURUSD.  Basically, it will entry using the condition of 1 buy wave and 6 sell wave of Granville's law. The EA does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitrage.  The EA has been proven to be profitable in the six months of 2020 and is particularly suitable for the current EURUSD market since mid-December 2020. Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/789229 Timeframe is M5. EA needs M1 chart,M5 chart,M15 Chart,H1 chart,H4 chart. Maxium Spread
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Possibility 75
Leonid Basis
Indicateurs
Next level of trend trading here. Possibility 75%, the indicator analyzes the current market to determine short (small dot), middle (circle with a dot inside) and long (cross with a circle and a dot inside) trends.  Wingdings characters of  Aqua color represents the beginning of the UP trend. Wingdings characters of  Orange color represents the beginning of the DOWN trend. Possibility 75% Indicator will improve your trading in the world of forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and indices.
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
Experts
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
« Dynamic Scalping Oscillator » est un indicateur Crypto Forex personnalisé avancé, un outil de trading efficace pour MT4 ! - Nouvelle génération d'oscillateurs : voir les images pour comprendre leur utilisation. - L'oscillateur de scalping dynamique dispose de zones de survente/surachat adaptatives. - L'oscillateur est un outil auxiliaire permettant de trouver des points d'entrée précis dans les zones dynamiques de survente/surachat. - Valeurs de survente : inférieures à la ligne verte ; vale
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicateurs
Night Ghost - Indicateur de flèche pour les options binaires. Ceci est un assistant fiable pour vous à l'avenir! - Pas de redessin sur le graphique -Fonctionne très bien sur toutes les paires de devises ! -Précision de l'indicateur jusqu'à 90% (surtout la nuit) -Pas besoin de configurer pendant une longue période (configurer parfaitement pour les options binaires) - Pas de signaux en retard - L'apparition d'un signal sur la bougie en cours -Parfait pour la période M1 (Pas Plus !) - Cou
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicateurs
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
KT Horizontal Lines MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
Dans MetaTrader, tracer plusieurs   lignes horizontales   et suivre leurs niveaux de prix respectifs peut rapidement devenir fastidieux. Cet indicateur trace automatiquement plusieurs lignes horizontales à intervalles réguliers pour définir des alertes de prix, afficher des niveaux de support et résistance, ou pour tout autre besoin manuel. Cet indicateur est idéal pour les traders débutants sur le marché du Forex, à la recherche d’opportunités pour réaliser des profits rapides à l’achat et à la
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicateurs
Il s'agit d'une stratégie simple basée sur les niveaux BREAKOUT et FIBONACCI. Après une évasion, soit le marché poursuit son mouvement directement vers les niveaux 161, 261 et 423 ou, revient au niveau de 50 % (également appelé correction) et continue ensuite très probablement le mouvement dans la direction initiale jusqu'aux niveaux 161, 261 et 423. La clé du système est la détection de la barre de répartition indiquée par un objet rectangle vert (UP TREND) ou rouge (DOWN TREND). Au momen
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicateurs
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec de **grands backtests,** une **preuve de performance sur compte réel** avec des chiffres fantastiques et des **statistiques partout**, mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous **finissez par vider votre compte ?** Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel de l'utilisateur + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe pr
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Signal GoldRush Trend Arrow L'indicateur GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal fournit une analyse précise et en temps réel des tendances, spécialement conçue pour les scalpers à haute vitesse et à court terme sur la paire XAU/USD. Conçu spécialement pour les intervalles de temps d'une minute, cet outil affiche des flèches directionnelles indiquant clairement les points d'entrée, ce qui permet aux scalpers de naviguer en toute confiance dans des conditions de marché volatiles. L'indicateur se compose
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Indicateurs
ENIGMERA : Le cœur du marché Important : La démo de MQL5.com fonctionne dans le Strategy Tester et peut ne pas refléter pleinement les fonctionnalités d'Enigmera. Consultez la description, les captures d'écran et la vidéo pour plus de détails. N'hésitez pas à m'envoyer un message si vous avez des questions ! Le code de l'indicateur a été entièrement réécrit. La version 3.0 ajoute de nouvelles fonctionnalités et corrige les bugs accumulés depuis le lancement de l'indicateur. Introduction Cet in
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Indicateurs
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Système de signaux de tendance professionnel sans repaint / sans latence, avec un taux de réussite exceptionnel | Pour MT4 / MT5 Caractéristiques principales : Super Signal – Skyblade Edition est un système de signaux intelligent conçu spécifiquement pour le trading de tendance. Il utilise une logique de filtrage multicouche pour détecter uniquement les mouvements directionnels forts soutenus par un véritable momentum. Ce système ne cherche pas à prédire les som
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L'oscillateur de l'indice de précision (Pi-Osc) de Roger Medcalf de Precision Trading Systems La version 2 a été soigneusement recodée pour être ultra-rapide à charger sur votre graphique, et quelques autres améliorations techniques ont été incorporées pour améliorer l'expérience. Le Pi-Osc a été créé pour fournir des signaux de synchronisation de trading précis conçus pour trouver des points d'épuisement extrêmes, les points auxquels les marchés sont contraints d'aller simplement pour élimin
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicateurs
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicateurs
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
Wall Street Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Indicateurs
Ultimate Arrow Indicator - Votre outil pour réussir dans le trading ! Vous en avez assez des outils qui promettent beaucoup mais offrent peu ? Notre Ultimate Arrow Indicator pour MT4 est la solution définitive qui propulsera votre trading à un niveau supérieur. Cet indicateur a été conçu avec une précision chirurgicale pour vous offrir des signaux clairs, fiables et sans compromis. Voici pourquoi Ultimate Arrow Indicator est le choix idéal pour les traders expérimentés et les débutants : Perform
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicateurs
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Indicateurs
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Trend Harmony MTF Trend and Phase Visualizer MT4
Andras Salamon
Indicateurs
TREND HARMONY MT4 –  Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader4 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe Trend Indicator – your ultimate MT4 trend visualization indicator. Are you tired of missing trading opportunities or consistently e
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicateurs
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal offre une approche totalement innovante. Il est idéal pour ceux qui souhaitent évaluer à l’avance comment le signal fonctionne avec un TP-SL spécifique et dans quels PAIRES/TF il est le plus performant. La stratégie Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal est un outil essentiel pour tout trader et type de trading car elle émet non seulement des signaux précis sans redessiner , indiquant clairement quand trader et dans quelle dir
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
Indicateurs
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
Indicateurs
This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Indicateurs
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
Gartley Projection D
Oleksandr Medviediev
3.71 (7)
Indicateurs
The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ( "Profits in the Stock Market" , 1935г). It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings). Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the ar
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart. Key Points: Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy s
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
The Positive Zone
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicateurs
Specialized Binary Options Indicator.  The name positive zone is inspired by how this indicator ultimately made me feel, which is "Positive". Not only from a emotional stand point but from a financial one. Once you start earning from this indicator it will give you that runners high, or that nice buzz after you finish a warm cup off coffee in the morning and blast on Cumbawamba's on hit wonder Tubthumping. The key to winning Binary Option is patience and controlling your emotion . This is why th
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicateurs
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Trend Precision Oscillator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicateurs
Trend Precision Oscillator – Une approche raffinée de l’analyse de tendance Le Trend Precision Oscillator est un indicateur conçu pour fournir une lecture approfondie et à haute résolution du comportement des prix sur les marchés financiers. Fondé sur un algorithme propriétaire, il analyse la structure du prix en tenant compte de la volatilité, des dynamiques directionnelles et des micro‑oscillations, et délivre des valeurs sur une échelle de –10 000 à +10 000 . La valeur absolue reflète la forc
Quantum Regime Indicator
Gideon Asiamah Yeboah
Indicateurs
Stop Trading Random Signals. Start Trading with Real Confluence Are you tired of indicators that repaint, give conflicting signals, and leave you more confused than confident? The Quantum Regime Indicator is a professional, standalone trading tool designed for serious traders who demand a systematic edge. It solves the biggest problem in technical analysis— false signals —by using a powerful multi-engine framework. Every signal is confirmed by a confluence of market conditions , ensuring you onl
Plus de l'auteur
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
ForexTrendMT4
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Indicateurs
ForexTrendMT4 Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Market Tracking The ForexTrendMT4 indicator offers reliable market trend tracking, filtering out sudden fluctuations and market noise. This tool helps identify trends and signals favorable entry points into the market using arrows. It is suitable for both scalping on shorter timeframes and long-term trading strategies. Based on the principles of technical analysis, ForexTrendMT4 takes into account the cyclical nature of the market. Key Features and A
Agile
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
This is a professional Expert Advisor, which implements the strategy of trading using the Divergents and DivergentsPoint indicators, as wells as filters of the global trend on higher periods. Analyzing the indicators, the system enters the market with a limited martingale and the ability to open up to 8 orders in one direction. Each series of orders has mandatory TakeProfit and StopLoss levels. Also, a trailing stop based on the SAR indicator is activated for a series in breakeven. The robot aut
Divergents
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
Indicator of divergences. It can help you identify the flat and trend areas. It can be applied as a trading filter. It has only one parameter - Period . The indicator does not show entry points, but only visualizes the information. Keep in mind that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, additional information is required for entering the market. Parameters Period - period of the indicator.
DivergentsPoint
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
Trend indicator based on the price divergence. It can help you in finding the entry points during the analysis. It can be applied as a trading filter. It has two parameters: Period and Level . The Level parameter allows filtering out unnecessary signals. For example, the Level parameter can be set to 0.0001 for EURUSD. The indicator can work both as an entry point generator and as a filter. The indicator clearly visualizes the information. Keep in mind that the approach to trading should be comp
RaptorF4
Andriy Sydoruk
2.6 (5)
Experts
The Expert Advisor system works with ticks. Works with a deposit of $100! The elementary unit of analysis for an internal algorithm is a tick. Classical scalping trading method. The robot works well on any historic period with any currency pair. The key value is spread, with default settings can work with the spread up to 10. If the spread is greater than 10, you should use other parameter values. Testing was performed with the spread up to 10 on all ticks. Testing using open prices makes no sen
Carousel
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Carousel expert system compensates drawdowns. The main indicator is Divergents . The EA allows working in one direction (for example, sell order series), while another direction (for example, buy order series) is in drawdown (compensation mode). If series in both directions operate in normal mode, the system does not switch to compensation mode. If a drawdown is detected in one of the directions, the EA goes into the compensation mode and starts compensating the loss-making series by the profita
Versatile
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Versatile expert system follows the principle "stay in the market for as long as possible". The main indicators are Moving Average and Relative Strength Index. The EA supports working in two directions simultaneously both following a trend and against it depending on the settings. A limited number of orders LimitOrders is used for operation. The EA correctly handles errors and reliably works with a deposit 1000 USD and higher. M5 and higher timeframes are supported. The EA has very flexible sett
IdeaClassic
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Экспертная система IdeaClassic создана для спокойной торговли на рынке. Основная ее задача - работа с одни ордером без увеличения лота с обязательными стопами, причем стоп-лосс и тейк-профит должны быть одного порядка. Также есть возможность использовать трейлинг-стоп. Для формирования входного сигнала используется индикатор IdeaTrend . Для анализа данного индикатора используется функция, которая может анализировать данные индикатора комплексно. Анализируется до десяти последних сигналов от инди
IdeaIlan
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
IdeaIlan expert system applies IdeaTrend indicator. The EA applies the martingale principle. The EA allows trading in two directions simultaneously. It also has a full set of tools allowing the EA to follow a trend and add to a position if the trend moves in unfavorable direction. The EA correctly handles errors and reliably works with a deposit of 10 000 USD and higher. M5 and higher timeframes are supported. Stop levels and trailing stop are applied. Parameters Magic - magic number; Requotes
PowerFlash
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
PowerFlash - Советник реализует известную торговую стратегию на основе сетки. Это автоматическая торговая система. Вся работа автоматизирована. Бот использует минимум настроек.  Бот работает следующим образом. Выставляется, одновременно, сетка отложенных ордеров в обе стороны от текущей цены на дистанции, указанной пользователем. Размер сетки регулируется от 1 до 100. После чего, куда бы ни пошел рынок, отложенные ордера будут переходить в рыночные. Если рыночные ордера зайдут в общий профит, то
SpatialJump
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
A unique expert system that works as without optimization, with the same settings (although it can be optimized if desired, especially for some brokers). You can test as you like, all ticks, control points, opening prices. The figure has an example. The potential result when testing an average of 100-500% over 3 years. It is recommended to make a multi-currency, if you choose a balanced combination, you can get results up to 500-1000% per annum with potential testing. Verified by EURUSD. The bot
Prophet
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
Prophet is a trend indicator. Shows the direction of turning points. Can be used with an optimal risk-to-profit ratio. The arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. Uses one parameter for setting (adjust from 1 to 3). The probability of a successful trend is very high. In the course of work, the take-profit is much larger than the stop-loss! Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
Trendes
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The Trendes indicator works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. The probability of a successful trend is very high. Trendes can be used for both small pits and long-term trading. The indicator determines the entry points according to the methods described in the book "How to play and win on the stock exchange". Options LengthA  - The number of bars for calculating the first function; LengthB - The number of b
Martingal
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The indicator Martingal works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The arrows indicate the optimal input points for the future Martingale averaging, even with a zero exponent. The indicator shows the signal to close the series only if all the previous signals can be closed in the profit. After closing the series in profit, you must immediately open the order in the direction of the signal. Thus, the signal for closing is simultaneously the point of reverse opening to the other side of th
Spin
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
If you do not yet have your trading strategy, you can take advantage of our ready-made trading strategy, which is most effective! The trend indicator Spin is created on the basis of price divergence. Will help in finding the entry points for analysis. Can be used as a filter in the trade. Has one Length parameter. The indicator can work for both entry points and filters. The indicator reflects information in a visual form. Do not forget that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, to en
Variator
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
Intelligent algorithm indicator Variator with accuracy generates input signals and output levels. If the average price is blue, you should look for entry points to open long positions when the market is not overbought, and if the average price is red, you should look for entry points to open short positions when the market is not oversold. The rules can be summarized as follows. You should buy during an uptrend when the price reaches the average or oversold, and sell during a downtrend when the
Prognosticator
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
This indicator shows not just a line of the price balance, but also forecasts it for the specified number of bars ahead. That is, the level of the probable balance of the price reflects on the chart in the future. The level of balancing is set by the Balance parameter, that is, it can be drawn at any level. Forecasting the future with the Shift parameter. The indicator reflects information in a visual form. Do not forget that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, to enter the market r
Tic Tac Toe
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The algorithm of the Tic Tac Toe indicator differs from the usual indicators on the price charts in that it completely ignores the flow of time and reflects only changes in the price. Instead of displaying the time intervals on the X axis, and the price value on the Y axis, the Tic Tac Toe indicator displays price changes on both axes. The indicator displays in red if prices rise by a certain base value (TicTacToe) and blue if prices fall on the same value. If prices fell / rose by less than a c
FiboZag
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
Indicator FiboZag - transfer the indicator to the chart and the Fibonacci levels will be built automatically on the last ZigZag turn. The main advantage lies in the correct construction of Fibonacci levels and markup of price levels. Simple, visual and effective use. The indicator is not redrawn and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
TrendCloud
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
Realization of trend movement indication with points for potential stops in the TrendCloud indicator. It can be easily used as an independent trading system. You can interpret this: the location of the course above or below the shadows show the presence of a trend. The transition to the shadow warns of a possible reversal. Entering the price inside the shadow speaks in a flat motion. The indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noises
Doonchian
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The Doonchian channel consists of two channel displays. Channel lines are determined by a simple and reliable algorithm. The channel is preferably used for trading inside the channel. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag; simple algorithms are the basis of the work. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. As always a warning, we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
VictoryCPM
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The VictoryCPM (Currency Power Meter) indicator will show the strength of currency pairs. The indicator is created for those traders who prefer to trade several currency pairs at once. This tool is able to display on the trading chart data on the current strength of various currencies. The foreign exchange market has a dynamic structure, which is why different currencies affect each other. For this reason, in order to identify the optimal point for creating an order, it is necessary to familiari
Progressive
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
The  Progressive  Expert System works using sharp tick movements. Works with a deposit of $ 100! The classic method of trading scalping. It is also worth noting that with the allowable spread level, the bot goes through any historical period on any currency pair. There is no point in testing at opening prices, either checkpoints or all tics. It is possible to work on accounts with a floating spread, entry into the market will occur only when the spread is lower than the level specified in the se
Element33
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Экспертная система Element33 работает, на любых типах счетов. Работает как в 4-х так и с 5-значными котировками. Спрэд и реквоты не критичны, подойдет любой брокер. Экспертная система разбивает историю на 4 квартала, для оптимизации рекомендовано три года на периоде H1 или H4. Оптимизацию можно проводить по ценах открытия, результаты мало отличаются от тестирования по реальным тикам, поскольку бот работает по ценам открытия. Оптимизировать достаточно один раз в месяц! Для получения более хороших
FiboPoint
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
A trend indicator that shows the direction of pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk to reward ratio. The probability of a success trend is very high. The indicator uses arrows to show favorable time to enter the market and market entry directions. Uses only one adjustable parameter (a value from 1 to 3). Take profit is much larger than stop loss! The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames.
WiseBW
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The  WiseBW  indicator simplifies decision making by recognizing turns using the built-in algorithm, and then confirms signals at support / resistance levels. Thus, the indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator can be used both for pipsing at small periods, and for long-term trading. Options: updown  - offset pips for indentation of icons; back  - how many bars to take into account; CountBa
TrendCross
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The indicator bounds the price according to a cyclic wave dependency using moving averages. Thus, all the crossing points, in which the movement is changed considering the indicator period, are the optimal ones. The crossing points can be used as the potential market reversal points. However, do not forget about the complex approach: the indicator signals require additional data to enter the market.
ComplexPulse
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
RegressionXP
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
Индикатор RegressionXP рассчитывает два типа регрессии и вычисляет среднеквадратичную девиацию цены на данном диапазоне. Важна прямая золотая линия (регрессия первой степени), показывающая направление и состояние текущего тренда на выбранном таймфрейме. Чем больше угол с горизонталью, тем сильнее тренд. Таким образом, мы имеем возможность делать выводы относительно состояния валютной пары по текущему расположению цены относительно линии регрессии. На расстоянии от золотой линии проходят параллел
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis