Support Resistance Tracking

Support Resistance Tracking Indicator

The Support Resistance Tracking Indicator is a technical analysis tool that helps traders identify and track support and resistance levels. It is a valuable tool for traders of all levels, from beginners to experienced professionals.

How it works

The Support Resistance Tracking Indicator uses a variety of methods to identify support and resistance levels. These methods include:

  • Historical price action: The indicator looks for price levels where the market has previously reversed direction.
  • Chart patterns: The indicator identifies chart patterns that are often associated with support and resistance levels.
  • Indicators: The indicator uses other technical indicators to identify potential support and resistance levels.

Once the indicator has identified support and resistance levels, it displays them on the chart. The indicator also provides indicators of the strength of these levels.

Benefits

The Support Resistance Tracking Indicator offers a number of benefits to traders, including:

  • Helps identify potential trading opportunities: By identifying support and resistance levels, traders can identify potential entry and exit points for their trades.
  • Improves trading accuracy: By understanding support and resistance levels, traders can improve their trading accuracy.
  • Reduces risk: By identifying areas of support and resistance, traders can reduce their risk of losing money on trades.

How to use

The Support Resistance Tracking Indicator is easy to use. Simply add the indicator to your chart and configure the settings to your liking.


