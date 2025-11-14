CodeBaseSections
J_TPO_Velocity - indicateur pour MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | French English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Italiano Türkçe
8
(17)
Un oscillateur non normalisé typique conçu sous la forme d'un diagramme à barres coloré.

Indicateur J_TPO_Velocity

Traduit du russe par MetaQuotes Ltd.
Code original : https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/763

