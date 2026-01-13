CodeBaseSections
Expert Advisor required to fetch news data for the FFC Calendar indicator.

FFC Data Feeder - Utility EA

The "Engine" behind the FFC Canvas Calendar.

🔌 What is this?

This is NOT a trading robot. It is a Utility Expert Advisor designed solely to download economic news data for the FFC Calendar Indicator.

Why is it needed?
In MQL4, indicators are not allowed to use the secure WebRequest function. To avoid forcing you to enable dangerous "DLL Imports", we created this helper EA. It runs silently in the background, fetches data securely from the official source, and saves it for the indicator to display.

🚀 Benefits

  • 100% Native: Uses MQL4's built-in WebRequest .
  • Safe: No DLL imports required.
  • Efficient: You only need ONE instance running to serve all your charts.

📚 Setup Instructions (One-Time)

Step 1: Allow WebRequest

Go to Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors:

  1. Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".
  2. Add this exact URL: https://nfs.faireconomy.media/
  3. (Note: "Allow DLL imports" can remain unchecked).

FFC-installation-3

Step 2: Run the Feeder

  1. Open ONE empty chart (e.g., EURUSD M1).
  2. Drag this FFC_Data_Feeder EA onto the chart.
  3. You will see a dashboard confirming the connection status.

FFC-installation-2

Step 3: Get the Indicator

Once this Feeder is running, download and attach the visual indicator FFC 2.0 Calendar from the Indicators section to see the news panel on your trading charts.

Free Open Source Utility. Part of the MQL Trading Tools suite.

