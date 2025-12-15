Range Vector Fibo Logic (Indicator) — One Candle Strategy



Idea of the Indicator, Stop waking up at 3 AM to draw lines manually. This is the professional visual tool for the popular “One Candle” and “Daily Breakout” strategies used by institutional traders. If you are trading the viral Daily High/Low Breakout strategy, this tool automates the analysis. It instantly projects the Vector Breakout Levels, Stop Loss Zones, and Fibonacci Profit Targets for the current day based on yesterday's volatility.





How to Interpret the Indications The indicator draws specific lines to guide your trading decisions:

Black Lines (Entry): These mark the Breakout trigger levels (Yesterday's High and Low). A candle closes outside these lines signals a potential entry.

Red Dotted Lines (Stop Loss): Placed at the 0.9 Fibonacci retracement level. If price reverses to this level, the setup is invalid.

Blue Solid Lines (Take Profit): Placed at the 1.25 Fibonacci expansion level. This is the statistical exhaustion point for the day's volatility vector.













Recommended Symbol and Timeframe

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M15 (15-Minute)





External Variables (Parameters) This indicator allows full customization of the strategy logic and visuals:

History_Days: Determines how many past days the indicator will draw levels for (Default: 10).

Show_Period_Sep: Toggle vertical separators to visually divide trading days (true/false).

Line_Width: Adjust the thickness of the signal lines for better visibility (Default: 2).

Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit Color: Customize the line colors to match your chart background.

Long_SL_Level: The Fibonacci ratio for Long Stop Loss (Default: 0.9).

Long_TP_Level: The Fibonacci ratio for Long Take Profit (Default: 1.25).

Short_SL_Level: The Fibonacci ratio for Short Stop Loss (Default: 0.1).

Short_TP_Level: The Fibonacci ratio for Short Take Profit (Default: -0.25).







