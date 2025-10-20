CodeBaseSections
ConvertServerTime - bibliothèque pour MetaTrader 5

Here is a simplified function to convert server times (also stored times of bars, ticks, or economic calendar events) from one broker's time zone to another.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Convert server time from one broker's time zone to another.      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
datetime  ConvertServerTime(
   const datetime   aTime,                             // source server time to convert
   const int        sourceOffsetUTC = 0,               // source server standard (winter) UTC offset in seconds
   const int        destinationOffsetUTC = 0,          // destination server standard (winter) UTC offset in seconds
   ENUM_RULE_DST    sourceRuleDST = DST_NONE,          // source server daylight savings schedule
   ENUM_RULE_DST    destinationRuleDST = DST_NONE      // destination server daylight savings schedule
  )

To be able to identify the DST schedules for the source and destination servers (US, EU, or no schedule), you can use that script https://www.mql5.com/en/code/48650

This function adopts the standard offset notation used in most programming languages (for example, JavaScript). In this convention, positive time zones (such as GMT+3) correspond to positive offsets (e.g., +10800), while negative time zones correspond to negative offsets.

Note that this is the inverse of MQL5’s built-in TimeGMTOffset() function, which represents positive time zones with negative offsets (e.g., -10800) and negative time zones with positive offsets.

This is a sample of running the function:


The output:


The complete library (TimeZoneInfo.mqh) with more features can be found here. https://www.mql5.com/en/code/48419

