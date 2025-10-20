Here is a simplified function to convert server times (also stored times of bars, ticks, or economic calendar events) from one broker's time zone to another.

datetime ConvertServerTime( const datetime aTime, const int sourceOffsetUTC = 0 , const int destinationOffsetUTC = 0 , ENUM_RULE_DST sourceRuleDST = DST_NONE, ENUM_RULE_DST destinationRuleDST = DST_NONE )

To be able to identify the DST schedules for the source and destination servers (US, EU, or no schedule), you can use that script https://www.mql5.com/en/code/48650

This function adopts the standard offset notation used in most programming languages (for example, JavaScript). In this convention, positive time zones (such as GMT+3) correspond to positive offsets (e.g., +10800), while negative time zones correspond to negative offsets.

Note that this is the inverse of MQL5’s built-in TimeGMTOffset() function, which represents positive time zones with negative offsets (e.g., -10800) and negative time zones with positive offsets.

The complete library (TimeZoneInfo.mqh) with more features can be found here. https://www.mql5.com/en/code/48419