CodeBaseSections
Voir comment télécharger gratuitement des robots de trading
Retrouvez-nous sur Facebook !
Rejoignez notre page de fans
Un script intéressant ?
Poster un lien vers celui-ci -
laisser les autres l'évaluer
Vous avez aimé le script ? Essayez-le dans le terminal MetaTrader 5
dans la poche
Scripts

Separators - script pour MetaTrader 5

[Supprimé] | French English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Vues:
8365
Note:
(34)
Publié:
Mise à jour:
Télécharger au format ZIP Comment télécharger du code à partir de MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Besoin d'un robot ou d'un indicateur basé sur ce code ? Commandez-le sur Freelance Aller sur Freelance

Note:

This is merely for historical analysis; therefore, it doesn't update the chart with upcoming separators.


Settings:

  • Time of the day (e.g. 23:35)
  • Number of days (e.g. 10000)
  • Color of the separators


Separators - script for MetaTrader 5

Enjoy!

If you have any suggestions for improvements, or found any bug, please post them in the comment section below.
Trends Accumulator Trends Accumulator

Accumulator of price movements. Defines the start and the end of a trend.

RegularExpressions in MQL5 for working with regular expressions RegularExpressions in MQL5 for working with regular expressions

Regular expressions provide a formal language for quick and flexible processing of texts. Each regular expression is a pattern (mask), for which the regular expression engine tries to find matches in the source text. A pattern consists of one or more character literals, operators, or constructs.

PChannel_HTF PChannel_HTF

PChannel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

PChannel3_HTF PChannel3_HTF

PChannel3 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.