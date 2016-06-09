Voir comment télécharger gratuitement des robots de trading
Separators - script pour MetaTrader 5
This is merely for historical analysis; therefore, it doesn't update the chart with upcoming separators.
Settings:
- Time of the day (e.g. 23:35)
- Number of days (e.g. 10000)
- Color of the separators
Enjoy!
Trends Accumulator
Accumulator of price movements. Defines the start and the end of a trend.RegularExpressions in MQL5 for working with regular expressions
Regular expressions provide a formal language for quick and flexible processing of texts. Each regular expression is a pattern (mask), for which the regular expression engine tries to find matches in the source text. A pattern consists of one or more character literals, operators, or constructs.
PChannel_HTF
PChannel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.PChannel3_HTF
PChannel3 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.