Benni Kurniawan

StepsToConsistency

Benni Kurniawan
0 comentarios
9 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 -7%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
280
Transacciones Rentables:
115 (41.07%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
165 (58.93%)
Mejor transacción:
149.58 USD
Peor transacción:
-151.62 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
8 007.61 USD (351 586 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-7 942.43 USD (320 217 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
12 (1 380.28 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 380.28 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Actividad comercial:
94.68%
Carga máxima del depósito:
13.36%
Último trade:
8 horas
Trades a la semana:
39
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
0.03
Transacciones Largas:
157 (56.07%)
Transacciones Cortas:
123 (43.93%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.01
Beneficio Esperado:
0.23 USD
Beneficio medio:
69.63 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-48.14 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
11 (-1 166.35 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 166.35 USD (11)
Crecimiento al mes:
-5.70%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1 095.93 USD
Máxima:
2 462.35 USD (38.68%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
36.94% (2 462.35 USD)
De fondos:
6.00% (322.41 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 187
EURJPY 14
AUDJPY 14
CHFJPY 9
USDJPY 8
USDCAD 8
GBPJPY 7
GBPUSD 7
NZDJPY 7
CADJPY 6
EURUSD 5
AUDUSD 5
USDCHF 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 670
EURJPY -84
AUDJPY 209
CHFJPY -19
USDJPY -74
USDCAD -66
GBPJPY -156
GBPUSD -147
NZDJPY 186
CADJPY -154
EURUSD -96
AUDUSD -124
USDCHF -80
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 44K
EURJPY -1.6K
AUDJPY 2.5K
CHFJPY -1.7K
USDJPY -3K
USDCAD -889
GBPJPY -4.6K
GBPUSD -1.5K
NZDJPY 2.7K
CADJPY -2K
EURUSD -408
AUDUSD -1.7K
USDCHF -730
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +149.58 USD
Peor transacción: -152 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 11
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 380.28 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 166.35 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
ACCORDUS-Server
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 13
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 7
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
otros 322...
Welcome to StepsToConsistency, where profits are built through discipline, trend-following, and risk management — not luck.
I trade using a Follow The Trend strategy with clear Stop Loss & Take Profit levels, ensuring controlled risk and consistent results.

💡 Strategy Highlights:

  • Trend-based trading (no martingale, no grid)

  • Strict SL/TP setup for every trade

  • Focus on consistency and risk management

  • Stable equity curve with smooth growth

  • Suitable for long-term investors & passive traders

💬 Our Philosophy:

“Trading isn’t about how often you win — it’s about how consistently you can grow your account.”


No hay comentarios
2025.12.02 09:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 11:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 01:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 20:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 00:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 09:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.03 08:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 03:46
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 03:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.29 02:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 02:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.28 15:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 15:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 15:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 15:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 15:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
