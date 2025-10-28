SinaisSeções
Benni Kurniawan

StepsToConsistency

Benni Kurniawan
crescimento desde 2025 -7%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
280
Negociações com lucro:
115 (41.07%)
Negociações com perda:
165 (58.93%)
Melhor negociação:
149.58 USD
Pior negociação:
-151.62 USD
Lucro bruto:
8 007.61 USD (351 586 pips)
Perda bruta:
-7 942.43 USD (320 217 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
12 (1 380.28 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 380.28 USD (12)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.01
Atividade de negociação:
94.68%
Depósito máximo carregado:
13.36%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
39
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
0.03
Negociações longas:
157 (56.07%)
Negociações curtas:
123 (43.93%)
Fator de lucro:
1.01
Valor esperado:
0.23 USD
Lucro médio:
69.63 USD
Perda média:
-48.14 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
11 (-1 166.35 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 166.35 USD (11)
Crescimento mensal:
-5.70%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1 095.93 USD
Máximo:
2 462.35 USD (38.68%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
36.94% (2 462.35 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
6.00% (322.41 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 187
EURJPY 14
AUDJPY 14
CHFJPY 9
USDJPY 8
USDCAD 8
GBPJPY 7
GBPUSD 7
NZDJPY 7
CADJPY 6
EURUSD 5
AUDUSD 5
USDCHF 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 670
EURJPY -84
AUDJPY 209
CHFJPY -19
USDJPY -74
USDCAD -66
GBPJPY -156
GBPUSD -147
NZDJPY 186
CADJPY -154
EURUSD -96
AUDUSD -124
USDCHF -80
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 44K
EURJPY -1.6K
AUDJPY 2.5K
CHFJPY -1.7K
USDJPY -3K
USDCAD -889
GBPJPY -4.6K
GBPUSD -1.5K
NZDJPY 2.7K
CADJPY -2K
EURUSD -408
AUDUSD -1.7K
USDCHF -730
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +149.58 USD
Pior negociação: -152 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 11
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1 380.28 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1 166.35 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
ACCORDUS-Server
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 13
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 7
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
322 mais ...
Welcome to StepsToConsistency, where profits are built through discipline, trend-following, and risk management — not luck.
I trade using a Follow The Trend strategy with clear Stop Loss & Take Profit levels, ensuring controlled risk and consistent results.

💡 Strategy Highlights:

  • Trend-based trading (no martingale, no grid)

  • Strict SL/TP setup for every trade

  • Focus on consistency and risk management

  • Stable equity curve with smooth growth

  • Suitable for long-term investors & passive traders

💬 Our Philosophy:

“Trading isn’t about how often you win — it’s about how consistently you can grow your account.”


Sem comentários
2025.12.02 09:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 11:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 01:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 20:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 00:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 09:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.03 08:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 03:46
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 03:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.29 02:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 02:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.28 15:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 15:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 15:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 15:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 15:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
