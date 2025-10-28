- Crescimento
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|187
|EURJPY
|14
|AUDJPY
|14
|CHFJPY
|9
|USDJPY
|8
|USDCAD
|8
|GBPJPY
|7
|GBPUSD
|7
|NZDJPY
|7
|CADJPY
|6
|EURUSD
|5
|AUDUSD
|5
|USDCHF
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|670
|EURJPY
|-84
|AUDJPY
|209
|CHFJPY
|-19
|USDJPY
|-74
|USDCAD
|-66
|GBPJPY
|-156
|GBPUSD
|-147
|NZDJPY
|186
|CADJPY
|-154
|EURUSD
|-96
|AUDUSD
|-124
|USDCHF
|-80
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|44K
|EURJPY
|-1.6K
|AUDJPY
|2.5K
|CHFJPY
|-1.7K
|USDJPY
|-3K
|USDCAD
|-889
|GBPJPY
|-4.6K
|GBPUSD
|-1.5K
|NZDJPY
|2.7K
|CADJPY
|-2K
|EURUSD
|-408
|AUDUSD
|-1.7K
|USDCHF
|-730
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
ACCORDUS-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 13
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 7
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
Welcome to StepsToConsistency, where profits are built through discipline, trend-following, and risk management — not luck.
I trade using a Follow The Trend strategy with clear Stop Loss & Take Profit levels, ensuring controlled risk and consistent results.
💡 Strategy Highlights:
-
Trend-based trading (no martingale, no grid)
-
Strict SL/TP setup for every trade
-
Focus on consistency and risk management
-
Stable equity curve with smooth growth
-
Suitable for long-term investors & passive traders
💬 Our Philosophy:
“Trading isn’t about how often you win — it’s about how consistently you can grow your account.”
