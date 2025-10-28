SignaleKategorien
StepsToConsistency
Benni Kurniawan

StepsToConsistency

Benni Kurniawan
0 Bewertungen
9 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -11%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
289
Gewinntrades:
115 (39.79%)
Verlusttrades:
174 (60.21%)
Bester Trade:
149.58 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-151.62 USD
Bruttoprofit:
8 007.61 USD (351 586 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-8 446.67 USD (345 123 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
12 (1 380.28 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 380.28 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
94.68%
Max deposit load:
13.36%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
39
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.18
Long-Positionen:
166 (57.44%)
Short-Positionen:
123 (42.56%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.95
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-1.52 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
69.63 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-48.54 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
12 (-619.44 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 166.35 USD (11)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-12.58%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1 095.93 USD
Maximaler:
2 462.35 USD (38.68%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
36.94% (2 462.35 USD)
Kapital:
6.00% (322.41 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 196
EURJPY 14
AUDJPY 14
CHFJPY 9
USDJPY 8
USDCAD 8
GBPJPY 7
GBPUSD 7
NZDJPY 7
CADJPY 6
EURUSD 5
AUDUSD 5
USDCHF 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 166
EURJPY -84
AUDJPY 209
CHFJPY -19
USDJPY -74
USDCAD -66
GBPJPY -156
GBPUSD -147
NZDJPY 186
CADJPY -154
EURUSD -96
AUDUSD -124
USDCHF -80
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 20K
EURJPY -1.6K
AUDJPY 2.5K
CHFJPY -1.7K
USDJPY -3K
USDCAD -889
GBPJPY -4.6K
GBPUSD -1.5K
NZDJPY 2.7K
CADJPY -2K
EURUSD -408
AUDUSD -1.7K
USDCHF -730
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +149.58 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -152 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 12
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 11
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 380.28 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -619.44 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
ACCORDUS-Server
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 13
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 7
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
noch 322 ...
Welcome to StepsToConsistency, where profits are built through discipline, trend-following, and risk management — not luck.
I trade using a Follow The Trend strategy with clear Stop Loss & Take Profit levels, ensuring controlled risk and consistent results.

💡 Strategy Highlights:

  • Trend-based trading (no martingale, no grid)

  • Strict SL/TP setup for every trade

  • Focus on consistency and risk management

  • Stable equity curve with smooth growth

  • Suitable for long-term investors & passive traders

💬 Our Philosophy:

“Trading isn’t about how often you win — it’s about how consistently you can grow your account.”


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.02 09:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 11:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 01:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 20:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 00:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 09:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.03 08:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 03:46
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 03:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.29 02:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 02:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.28 15:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 15:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 15:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 15:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 15:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
StepsToConsistency
30 USD pro Monat
-11%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
9
0%
289
39%
95%
0.94
-1.52
USD
37%
1:50
