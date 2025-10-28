SignalsSections
Benni Kurniawan

StepsToConsistency

Benni Kurniawan
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -9%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
266
Profit Trades:
109 (40.97%)
Loss Trades:
157 (59.02%)
Best trade:
149.58 USD
Worst trade:
-151.62 USD
Gross Profit:
7 476.97 USD (324 537 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 575.18 USD (304 457 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (1 380.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 380.28 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
94.68%
Max deposit load:
13.36%
Latest trade:
47 minutes ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.04
Long Trades:
145 (54.51%)
Short Trades:
121 (45.49%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.37 USD
Average Profit:
68.60 USD
Average Loss:
-48.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-1 166.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 166.35 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-12.29%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 095.93 USD
Maximal:
2 462.35 USD (38.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.94% (2 462.35 USD)
By Equity:
6.00% (322.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 174
EURJPY 14
AUDJPY 14
USDJPY 8
CHFJPY 8
USDCAD 8
GBPJPY 7
GBPUSD 7
NZDJPY 7
CADJPY 6
EURUSD 5
AUDUSD 5
USDCHF 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 447
EURJPY -84
AUDJPY 209
USDJPY -74
CHFJPY 40
USDCAD -66
GBPJPY -156
GBPUSD -147
NZDJPY 186
CADJPY -154
EURUSD -96
AUDUSD -124
USDCHF -80
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 33K
EURJPY -1.6K
AUDJPY 2.5K
USDJPY -3K
CHFJPY -1.2K
USDCAD -889
GBPJPY -4.6K
GBPUSD -1.5K
NZDJPY 2.7K
CADJPY -2K
EURUSD -408
AUDUSD -1.7K
USDCHF -730
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +149.58 USD
Worst trade: -152 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 380.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 166.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
ACCORDUS-Server
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 13
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 7
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
322 more...
Welcome to StepsToConsistency, where profits are built through discipline, trend-following, and risk management — not luck.
I trade using a Follow The Trend strategy with clear Stop Loss & Take Profit levels, ensuring controlled risk and consistent results.

💡 Strategy Highlights:

  • Trend-based trading (no martingale, no grid)

  • Strict SL/TP setup for every trade

  • Focus on consistency and risk management

  • Stable equity curve with smooth growth

  • Suitable for long-term investors & passive traders

💬 Our Philosophy:

“Trading isn’t about how often you win — it’s about how consistently you can grow your account.”


No reviews
2025.12.02 09:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 11:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 01:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 20:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 00:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 09:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.03 08:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 03:46
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 03:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.29 02:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 02:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.28 15:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 15:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 15:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 15:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 15:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
