SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Rbb robo 3
Vladimir Smorodintsev

Rbb robo 3

Vladimir Smorodintsev
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
48 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 40 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 52%
RoboForex-Pro-4
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
El estilo de trading ha cambiado, las estadísticas se calcularán excluyendo parte de la historia ¿Cómo se calcula el Crecimiento en las Señales?
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
485
Transacciones Rentables:
380 (78.35%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
105 (21.65%)
Mejor transacción:
84.14 USD
Peor transacción:
-19.37 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
974.00 USD (86 450 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-346.74 USD (38 971 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
29 (33.13 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
148.95 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Actividad comercial:
83.50%
Carga máxima del depósito:
19.30%
Último trade:
4 días
Trades a la semana:
3
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
4.19
Transacciones Largas:
227 (46.80%)
Transacciones Cortas:
258 (53.20%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.81
Beneficio Esperado:
1.29 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.56 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.30 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
12 (-149.71 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-149.71 USD (12)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.65%
Pronóstico anual:
20.02%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
149.71 USD (28.51%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
12.33% (149.71 USD)
De fondos:
50.75% (548.39 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD 482
EURUSD 3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD 478
EURUSD 149
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD 47K
EURUSD 330
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +84.14 USD
Peor transacción: -19 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 12
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +33.13 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -149.71 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-Pro-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.00 × 13
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.27 × 60
RoboForex-Pro-4
1.50 × 588
RoboForex-Pro-5
1.89 × 1126
RoboForex-Pro-6
2.12 × 514
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
3.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 9
4.03 × 60
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD can be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which becomes part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), with subsequent selection of the best results among the results obtained in terms of profit/risk ratio.

In general, this does not mean that the grid will always be constructed according to the martingale principle, this is one of the probable outcomes. The construction method can change several times during trading, and the principles of entry and position growth are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.

Estimated yield: minimum 50-100% per year

At the start there will be an increased risk, after six months from the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, the ranges are 20% and reach 50%).

Account recommendations:

1. Minimum balance - $100

2. Leverage - 500:1

3. Investment period from 1 month.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.02 14:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 06:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 19:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 01:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 17:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.22 06:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.15 22:23
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.14 14:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.10 14:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.08 00:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.04 11:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.02 11:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.26 22:25
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.08% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.26 22:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Rbb robo 3
40 USD al mes
52%
0
0
USD
520
USD
48
99%
485
78%
84%
2.80
1.29
USD
51%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.