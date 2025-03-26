SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Rbb robo 3
Vladimir Smorodintsev

Rbb robo 3

Vladimir Smorodintsev
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
48 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 40 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 52%
RoboForex-Pro-4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
O estilo de negociação mudou, parte do histórico é excluída do cálculo das estatísticas. Como o crescimento na Signals é calculado?
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
485
Negociações com lucro:
380 (78.35%)
Negociações com perda:
105 (21.65%)
Melhor negociação:
84.14 USD
Pior negociação:
-19.37 USD
Lucro bruto:
974.00 USD (86 450 pips)
Perda bruta:
-346.74 USD (38 971 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
29 (33.13 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
148.95 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.14
Atividade de negociação:
83.50%
Depósito máximo carregado:
19.30%
Último negócio:
5 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
3
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
4.19
Negociações longas:
227 (46.80%)
Negociações curtas:
258 (53.20%)
Fator de lucro:
2.81
Valor esperado:
1.29 USD
Lucro médio:
2.56 USD
Perda média:
-3.30 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
12 (-149.71 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-149.71 USD (12)
Crescimento mensal:
1.65%
Previsão anual:
20.02%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
149.71 USD (28.51%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
12.33% (149.71 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
50.75% (548.39 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDCAD 482
EURUSD 3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDCAD 478
EURUSD 149
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDCAD 47K
EURUSD 330
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +84.14 USD
Pior negociação: -19 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 12
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +33.13 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -149.71 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-Pro-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.00 × 13
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.27 × 60
RoboForex-Pro-4
1.50 × 588
RoboForex-Pro-5
1.89 × 1126
RoboForex-Pro-6
2.12 × 514
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
3.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 9
4.03 × 60
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD can be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which becomes part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), with subsequent selection of the best results among the results obtained in terms of profit/risk ratio.

In general, this does not mean that the grid will always be constructed according to the martingale principle, this is one of the probable outcomes. The construction method can change several times during trading, and the principles of entry and position growth are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.

Estimated yield: minimum 50-100% per year

At the start there will be an increased risk, after six months from the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, the ranges are 20% and reach 50%).

Account recommendations:

1. Minimum balance - $100

2. Leverage - 500:1

3. Investment period from 1 month.


Sem comentários
2025.12.02 14:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 06:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 19:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 01:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 17:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.22 06:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.15 22:23
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.14 14:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.10 14:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.08 00:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.04 11:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.02 11:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.26 22:25
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.08% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.26 22:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Rbb robo 3
40 USD por mês
52%
0
0
USD
520
USD
48
99%
485
78%
84%
2.80
1.29
USD
51%
1:500
Copiar

