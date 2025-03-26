信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Rbb robo 3
Vladimir Smorodintsev

Rbb robo 3

Vladimir Smorodintsev
0条评论
可靠性
48
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 40 USD per 
增长自 2025 52%
RoboForex-Pro-4
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
交易样式已更改。统计数据中不包含部分历史记录。 信号中的增长率是怎样计算的?
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
485
盈利交易:
380 (78.35%)
亏损交易:
105 (21.65%)
最好交易:
84.14 USD
最差交易:
-19.37 USD
毛利:
974.00 USD (86 450 pips)
毛利亏损:
-346.74 USD (38 971 pips)
最大连续赢利:
29 (33.13 USD)
最大连续盈利:
148.95 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.14
交易活动:
83.50%
最大入金加载:
19.30%
最近交易:
4 几天前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
4.19
长期交易:
227 (46.80%)
短期交易:
258 (53.20%)
利润因子:
2.81
预期回报:
1.29 USD
平均利润:
2.56 USD
平均损失:
-3.30 USD
最大连续失误:
12 (-149.71 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-149.71 USD (12)
每月增长:
1.65%
年度预测:
20.02%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
149.71 USD (28.51%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
12.33% (149.71 USD)
净值:
50.75% (548.39 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 482
EURUSD 3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD 478
EURUSD 149
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD 47K
EURUSD 330
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +84.14 USD
最差交易: -19 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 12
最大连续盈利: +33.13 USD
最大连续亏损: -149.71 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-Pro-4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.00 × 13
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.27 × 60
RoboForex-Pro-4
1.50 × 588
RoboForex-Pro-5
1.89 × 1126
RoboForex-Pro-6
2.12 × 514
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
3.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 9
4.03 × 60
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD can be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which becomes part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), with subsequent selection of the best results among the results obtained in terms of profit/risk ratio.

In general, this does not mean that the grid will always be constructed according to the martingale principle, this is one of the probable outcomes. The construction method can change several times during trading, and the principles of entry and position growth are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.

Estimated yield: minimum 50-100% per year

At the start there will be an increased risk, after six months from the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, the ranges are 20% and reach 50%).

Account recommendations:

1. Minimum balance - $100

2. Leverage - 500:1

3. Investment period from 1 month.


没有评论
2025.12.02 14:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 06:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 19:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 01:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 17:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.22 06:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.15 22:23
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.14 14:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.10 14:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.08 00:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.04 11:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.02 11:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.26 22:25
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.08% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.26 22:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Rbb robo 3
每月40 USD
52%
0
0
USD
520
USD
48
99%
485
78%
84%
2.80
1.29
USD
51%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载