Vladimir Smorodintsev

Rbb robo 3

Vladimir Smorodintsev
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
36 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 40%
RoboForex-Pro-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
Alım-satım stili değişti. Geçmişin bir kısmı istatistiklerden çıkarıldı. Sinyallerde büyüme nasıl hesaplanmaktadır?
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
438
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
341 (77.85%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
97 (22.15%)
En iyi işlem:
84.14 USD
En kötü işlem:
-19.37 USD
Brüt kâr:
915.96 USD (78 097 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-337.38 USD (37 893 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
29 (33.13 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
148.95 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.15
Alım-satım etkinliği:
86.18%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
19.30%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
3.86
Alış işlemleri:
208 (47.49%)
Satış işlemleri:
230 (52.51%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.71
Beklenen getiri:
1.32 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.69 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.48 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
12 (-149.71 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-149.71 USD (12)
Aylık büyüme:
2.36%
Yıllık tahmin:
28.62%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
149.71 USD (28.51%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
12.33% (149.71 USD)
Varlığa göre:
50.75% (548.39 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 435
EURUSD 3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 430
EURUSD 149
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 40K
EURUSD 330
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +84.14 USD
En kötü işlem: -19 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 12
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +33.13 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -149.71 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-Pro-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.00 × 13
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.27 × 60
RoboForex-Pro-4
0.57 × 357
RoboForex-Pro-5
0.75 × 629
RoboForex-Pro-6
0.89 × 267
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
3.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 9
4.03 × 60
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD can be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which becomes part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), with subsequent selection of the best results among the results obtained in terms of profit/risk ratio.

In general, this does not mean that the grid will always be constructed according to the martingale principle, this is one of the probable outcomes. The construction method can change several times during trading, and the principles of entry and position growth are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.

Estimated yield: minimum 50-100% per year

At the start there will be an increased risk, after six months from the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, the ranges are 20% and reach 50%).

Account recommendations:

1. Minimum balance - $100

2. Leverage - 500:1

3. Investment period from 1 month.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.18 01:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 17:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.22 06:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.15 22:23
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.14 14:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.10 14:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.08 00:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.04 11:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.02 11:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.26 22:25
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.08% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.26 22:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
