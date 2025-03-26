SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Rbb robo 3
Vladimir Smorodintsev

Rbb robo 3

Vladimir Smorodintsev
0 avis
Fiabilité
36 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 39%
RoboForex-Pro-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
437
Bénéfice trades:
340 (77.80%)
Perte trades:
97 (22.20%)
Meilleure transaction:
84.14 USD
Pire transaction:
-19.37 USD
Bénéfice brut:
914.48 USD (77 891 pips)
Perte brute:
-337.38 USD (37 893 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
29 (33.13 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
148.95 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Activité de trading:
86.18%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
19.30%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
3.85
Longs trades:
207 (47.37%)
Courts trades:
230 (52.63%)
Facteur de profit:
2.71
Rendement attendu:
1.32 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.69 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.48 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-149.71 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-149.71 USD (12)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.09%
Prévision annuelle:
25.30%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
149.71 USD (28.51%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
12.33% (149.71 USD)
Par fonds propres:
50.75% (548.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 434
EURUSD 3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 428
EURUSD 149
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 40K
EURUSD 330
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +84.14 USD
Pire transaction: -19 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 12
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +33.13 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -149.71 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-Pro-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.00 × 13
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.27 × 60
RoboForex-Pro-4
0.56 × 354
RoboForex-Pro-5
0.72 × 613
RoboForex-Pro-6
0.85 × 259
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
3.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 9
4.03 × 60
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD can be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which becomes part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), with subsequent selection of the best results among the results obtained in terms of profit/risk ratio.

In general, this does not mean that the grid will always be constructed according to the martingale principle, this is one of the probable outcomes. The construction method can change several times during trading, and the principles of entry and position growth are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.

Estimated yield: minimum 50-100% per year

At the start there will be an increased risk, after six months from the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, the ranges are 20% and reach 50%).

Account recommendations:

1. Minimum balance - $100

2. Leverage - 500:1

3. Investment period from 1 month.


Aucun avis
2025.09.18 01:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 17:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.22 06:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.15 22:23
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.14 14:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.10 14:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.08 00:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.04 11:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.02 11:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.26 22:25
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.08% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.26 22:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
