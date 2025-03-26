- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|434
|EURUSD
|3
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|428
|EURUSD
|149
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|40K
|EURUSD
|330
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-Pro-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.00 × 13
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.27 × 60
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|0.56 × 354
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|0.72 × 613
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|0.85 × 259
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|3.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|4.03 × 60
At the start there will be an increased risk, after six months from the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, the ranges are 20% and reach 50%).
Account recommendations:
1. Minimum balance - $100
2. Leverage - 500:1
3. Investment period from 1 month.
