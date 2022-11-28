SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / NS B3 PROject eP v5 66079046
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS B3 PROject eP v5 66079046

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
171 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2022 705%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7
1:200
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 422
Transacciones Rentables:
1 123 (78.97%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
299 (21.03%)
Mejor transacción:
733.57 USD
Peor transacción:
-111.51 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
4 025.38 USD (148 182 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 536.53 USD (130 488 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
19 (19.78 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
740.13 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Actividad comercial:
56.33%
Carga máxima del depósito:
44.12%
Último trade:
1 hora
Trades a la semana:
7
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
6.38
Transacciones Largas:
647 (45.50%)
Transacciones Cortas:
775 (54.50%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.62
Beneficio Esperado:
1.75 USD
Beneficio medio:
3.58 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-5.14 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-389.93 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-389.93 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.33%
Pronóstico anual:
4.01%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
3.25 USD
Máxima:
389.93 USD (18.75%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
38.36% (389.93 USD)
De fondos:
48.58% (2 373.42 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSDc 1422
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSDc 2.5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSDc 18K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +733.57 USD
Peor transacción: -112 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +19.78 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -389.93 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework

This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.

Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:

  • Different logic and execution behavior

  • Independent risk parameters

  • Specific market condition responses

The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.

System Structure

  • Multi-strategy EA deployment

  • Risk segmented per EA & setup

  • Exposure managed at portfolio level

  • Floating drawdown is expected and monitored

  • Capital preservation comes first

This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.

Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.

Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade


No hay comentarios
2025.10.16 07:01
No swaps are charged
2025.10.16 07:01
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 18:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.10 12:59
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 12:59
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 19:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 5 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.04.10 14:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.07 16:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.13 15:10
No swaps are charged
2025.03.13 15:10
No swaps are charged
2025.03.10 11:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 3 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2024.12.22 09:18
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2024.10.30 13:13
No swaps are charged
2024.10.30 13:13
No swaps are charged
2024.10.21 17:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.09.29 10:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.09.28 10:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.30 11:37
No swaps are charged
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
NS B3 PROject eP v5 66079046
30 USD al mes
705%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
171
100%
1 422
78%
56%
2.61
1.75
USD
49%
1:200
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.