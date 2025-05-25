Divisas / WD
WD: Walker & Dunlop Inc
85.37 USD 0.21 (0.25%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de WD de hoy ha cambiado un 0.25%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 84.89, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 88.47.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Walker & Dunlop Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
84.89 88.47
Rango anual
64.48 118.15
- Cierres anteriores
- 85.16
- Open
- 85.87
- Bid
- 85.37
- Ask
- 85.67
- Low
- 84.89
- High
- 88.47
- Volumen
- 961
- Cambio diario
- 0.25%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.28%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 0.04%
- Cambio anual
- -24.01%
