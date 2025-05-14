Currencies / WD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WD: Walker & Dunlop Inc
84.82 USD 0.40 (0.47%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WD exchange rate has changed by -0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.49 and at a high of 85.41.
Follow Walker & Dunlop Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WD News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Walker & Dunlop grants CEO performance stock units tied to market benchmarks
- Walker And Dunlop Tries To Stay Healthy In A Struggling Market (NYSE:WD)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Walker & Dunlop (WD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Walker&Dunlop earnings beat by $0.41, revenue topped estimates
- Tree.com (TREE) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Walker & Dunlop: A Solid Investment or a Risky Bet?
- 3 Mortgage & Related Services Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterates Outperform rating on Walker & Dunlop stock
- Walker & Dunlop secures $170 million refinancing for Salt Lake City complex
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Walker & Dunlop Arranges $90 Million Refinance for 2000 Biscayne in Miami
- Walker & Dunlop Arranges $106 Million Financing for Second Phase of D.C. Luxury Apartments by WC Smith
- Walker & Dunlop Arranges $125 Million Construction Loan for Mixed-Use Property, Cassi in the Miami Design District
- Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners Closes Seventh Discretionary Equity Fund
- Walker & Dunlop’s Built-For-Rent Report Highlights Accelerated Growth
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintains WD Outperform with $95 target
- Walker & Dunlop Advises $86 Million Financing for Caesars Republic Scottsdale, a Hilton Hotel
- Walker & Dunlop Arranges Debt Financing and JV Equity for Long Branch NJ Multifamily Conversion
- Walker & Dunlop Arranges $87 Million Financing for La Costa’s Largest Community
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- Walker & Dunlop stock hits 52-week low at $69.52
- Walker & Dunlop Expands Investment Sales Presence in Southeast U.S.
Daily Range
84.49 85.41
Year Range
64.48 118.15
- Previous Close
- 85.22
- Open
- 84.74
- Bid
- 84.82
- Ask
- 85.12
- Low
- 84.49
- High
- 85.41
- Volume
- 140
- Daily Change
- -0.47%
- Month Change
- 1.62%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.61%
- Year Change
- -24.50%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%