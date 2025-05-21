QuotazioniSezioni
WD: Walker & Dunlop Inc

87.30 USD 0.28 (0.32%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WD ha avuto una variazione del -0.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 86.65 e ad un massimo di 88.65.

Segui le dinamiche di Walker & Dunlop Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
86.65 88.65
Intervallo Annuale
64.48 118.15
Chiusura Precedente
87.58
Apertura
87.41
Bid
87.30
Ask
87.60
Minimo
86.65
Massimo
88.65
Volume
629
Variazione giornaliera
-0.32%
Variazione Mensile
4.59%
Variazione Semestrale
2.30%
Variazione Annuale
-22.29%
