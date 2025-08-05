Divisas / VNOM
VNOM: Viper Energy Inc - Class A
37.86 USD 0.33 (0.86%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de VNOM de hoy ha cambiado un -0.86%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 37.75, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 38.60.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Viper Energy Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
37.75 38.60
Rango anual
34.75 56.75
- Cierres anteriores
- 38.19
- Open
- 37.95
- Bid
- 37.86
- Ask
- 38.16
- Low
- 37.75
- High
- 38.60
- Volumen
- 2.313 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.86%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.08%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -16.52%
- Cambio anual
- -15.74%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B