Valute / VNOM
VNOM: Viper Energy Inc - Class A
37.40 USD 0.56 (1.48%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VNOM ha avuto una variazione del -1.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 36.65 e ad un massimo di 38.02.
Segui le dinamiche di Viper Energy Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
36.65 38.02
Intervallo Annuale
34.75 56.75
- Chiusura Precedente
- 37.96
- Apertura
- 38.00
- Bid
- 37.40
- Ask
- 37.70
- Minimo
- 36.65
- Massimo
- 38.02
- Volume
- 4.465 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.48%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -17.53%
- Variazione Annuale
- -16.76%
20 settembre, sabato