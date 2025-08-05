QuotazioniSezioni
VNOM: Viper Energy Inc - Class A

37.40 USD 0.56 (1.48%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VNOM ha avuto una variazione del -1.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 36.65 e ad un massimo di 38.02.

Segui le dinamiche di Viper Energy Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
36.65 38.02
Intervallo Annuale
34.75 56.75
Chiusura Precedente
37.96
Apertura
38.00
Bid
37.40
Ask
37.70
Minimo
36.65
Massimo
38.02
Volume
4.465 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.48%
Variazione Mensile
-5.24%
Variazione Semestrale
-17.53%
Variazione Annuale
-16.76%
