Currencies / VNOM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VNOM: Viper Energy Inc - Class A
38.38 USD 0.88 (2.35%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VNOM exchange rate has changed by 2.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.74 and at a high of 38.53.
Follow Viper Energy Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VNOM News
- I'm Convinced Energy Is The Most Misunderstood Investment Opportunity Of The Decade
- INFL: ETF Using Inflation As A Tailwind (NYSEARCA:INFL)
- Viper Energy (VNOM) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/3/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Goldman adds four new stocks to September Directors Cut conviction list
- My $100K Model Portfolio For One Of The Market's Biggest Opportunities
- My #1 Contrarian Bet: Why I'm Betting Big On The Market's Most Undervalued Sector
- Viper Energy Expects Continued Production Growth After Sitio Acquisition (NASDAQ:VNOM)
- Diamondback Energy stock maintains Overweight rating at Piper Sandler
- Viper Energy Closes Sitio Deal, Raises Q3 Production Outlook
- Melius initiates Diamondback Energy stock with Buy rating, $213 price target
- Diamondback Energy price target lowered to $212 at Raymond James
- Sitio Royalties completes merger with Viper Energy, delists from NYSE
- VNOM Sub completes merger with Sitio Royalties, new entity trades as NASDAQ:VNOM
- Morgan Stanley turns more defensive on oil E&Ps, downgrades OXY, OVV, NOG
- Morgan Stanley initiates Viper Energy stock with Overweight rating
- How ConocoPhillips Is Maximizing Value in the U.S. Lower 48
- Oil Be Rich – Some Of My Favorite Energy Investments Everyone Should Know
- The Week That Was, The Week Ahead: Macro & Markets, August 10, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Analysts See Over 20% Upside in These 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks – 7/8/2025 - TipRanks.com
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/6/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Viper Energy stock price target lowered to $56 at Raymond James
- Earnings call transcript: Viper Energy Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- Viper Energy, Inc. (VNOM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
37.74 38.53
Year Range
34.75 56.75
- Previous Close
- 37.50
- Open
- 37.74
- Bid
- 38.38
- Ask
- 38.68
- Low
- 37.74
- High
- 38.53
- Volume
- 2.255 K
- Daily Change
- 2.35%
- Month Change
- -2.76%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.37%
- Year Change
- -14.58%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%