통화 / VNOM
VNOM: Viper Energy Inc - Class A
37.40 USD 0.56 (1.48%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VNOM 환율이 오늘 -1.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 36.65이고 고가는 38.02이었습니다.
Viper Energy Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
36.65 38.02
년간 변동
34.75 56.75
- 이전 종가
- 37.96
- 시가
- 38.00
- Bid
- 37.40
- Ask
- 37.70
- 저가
- 36.65
- 고가
- 38.02
- 볼륨
- 4.465 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.48%
- 월 변동
- -5.24%
- 6개월 변동
- -17.53%
- 년간 변동율
- -16.76%
20 9월, 토요일