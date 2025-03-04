Divisas / RNR
RNR: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd
241.21 USD 4.20 (1.77%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de RNR de hoy ha cambiado un 1.77%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 237.18, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 241.97.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
RNR News
Rango diario
237.18 241.97
Rango anual
219.00 299.00
- Cierres anteriores
- 237.01
- Open
- 238.48
- Bid
- 241.21
- Ask
- 241.51
- Low
- 237.18
- High
- 241.97
- Volumen
- 367
- Cambio diario
- 1.77%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.70%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 0.00%
- Cambio anual
- -11.98%
