RNR: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd

241.21 USD 4.20 (1.77%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de RNR de hoy ha cambiado un 1.77%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 237.18, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 241.97.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
237.18 241.97
Rango anual
219.00 299.00
Cierres anteriores
237.01
Open
238.48
Bid
241.21
Ask
241.51
Low
237.18
High
241.97
Volumen
367
Cambio diario
1.77%
Cambio mensual
-0.70%
Cambio a 6 meses
0.00%
Cambio anual
-11.98%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B