Currencies / RNR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RNR: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd
237.24 USD 6.37 (2.61%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RNR exchange rate has changed by -2.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 235.29 and at a high of 242.76.
Follow RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RNR News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- RenaissanceRe (RNR) Up 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- FAF Stock Near 52-Week High: A Signal for Investors to Hold Tight?
- Over 6.5% From RenaissanceRe Holdings' Preferred Stocks (NYSE:RNR)
- RenaissanceRe declares $0.40 quarterly dividend, renews share buyback
- HIG Q2 Earnings Beat on Premium Growth in Business Insurance Unit
- RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- RNR Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Property Underwriting Results
- RenaissanceRe (RNR) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- RenaissanceRe up 2% as second-quarter profit beats expectations
- Exploring Analyst Estimates for RenaissanceRe (RNR) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
- W.R. Berkley Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- RenaissanceRe (RNR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Is a Beat in Store for Progressive This Earnings Season?
- Is a Beat in the Cards for Travelers This Earnings Season?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Wells Fargo initiates Aspen Insurance stock with equal weight rating
- Eli Lilly and Ralph Lauren included in BofA’s ’Top 10 US Ideas for Q2 2025’ list
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 23
- 54 Upcoming Dividend Increases, Including A King
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
- TimesSquare U.S. Focus Growth Strategy Q4 2024 Commentary
- TimesSquare U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy Q4 2024 Commentary
Daily Range
235.29 242.76
Year Range
219.00 299.00
- Previous Close
- 243.61
- Open
- 242.65
- Bid
- 237.24
- Ask
- 237.54
- Low
- 235.29
- High
- 242.76
- Volume
- 417
- Daily Change
- -2.61%
- Month Change
- -2.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.64%
- Year Change
- -13.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%