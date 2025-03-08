Valute / RNR
RNR: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd
242.90 USD 0.23 (0.09%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RNR ha avuto una variazione del 0.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 241.44 e ad un massimo di 243.59.
Segui le dinamiche di RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
241.44 243.59
Intervallo Annuale
219.00 299.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 242.67
- Apertura
- 242.43
- Bid
- 242.90
- Ask
- 243.20
- Minimo
- 241.44
- Massimo
- 243.59
- Volume
- 631
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.09%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.70%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.36%
20 settembre, sabato