PUBM: PubMatic Inc - Class A
8.63 USD 0.21 (2.49%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PUBM de hoy ha cambiado un 2.49%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 8.27, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 8.88.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas PubMatic Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
8.27 8.88
Rango anual
7.46 17.55
- Cierres anteriores
- 8.42
- Open
- 8.40
- Bid
- 8.63
- Ask
- 8.93
- Low
- 8.27
- High
- 8.88
- Volumen
- 1.280 K
- Cambio diario
- 2.49%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.41%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -5.16%
- Cambio anual
- -42.35%
