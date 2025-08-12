Valute / PUBM
PUBM: PubMatic Inc - Class A
8.63 USD 0.01 (0.12%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PUBM ha avuto una variazione del -0.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.48 e ad un massimo di 8.74.
Segui le dinamiche di PubMatic Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.48 8.74
Intervallo Annuale
7.46 17.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.64
- Apertura
- 8.67
- Bid
- 8.63
- Ask
- 8.93
- Minimo
- 8.48
- Massimo
- 8.74
- Volume
- 1.343 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -5.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- -42.35%
20 settembre, sabato