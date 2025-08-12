QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PUBM
PUBM: PubMatic Inc - Class A

8.63 USD 0.01 (0.12%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PUBM ha avuto una variazione del -0.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.48 e ad un massimo di 8.74.

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.48 8.74
Intervallo Annuale
7.46 17.55
Chiusura Precedente
8.64
Apertura
8.67
Bid
8.63
Ask
8.93
Minimo
8.48
Massimo
8.74
Volume
1.343 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.12%
Variazione Mensile
1.41%
Variazione Semestrale
-5.16%
Variazione Annuale
-42.35%
20 settembre, sabato