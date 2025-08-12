货币 / PUBM
PUBM: PubMatic Inc - Class A
8.79 USD 0.37 (4.39%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PUBM汇率已更改4.39%。当日，交易品种以低点8.27和高点8.81进行交易。
关注PubMatic Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PUBM新闻
日范围
8.27 8.81
年范围
7.46 17.55
- 前一天收盘价
- 8.42
- 开盘价
- 8.40
- 卖价
- 8.79
- 买价
- 9.09
- 最低价
- 8.27
- 最高价
- 8.81
- 交易量
- 734
- 日变化
- 4.39%
- 月变化
- 3.29%
- 6个月变化
- -3.41%
- 年变化
- -41.28%
