PERF: Perfect Corp Class A

1.93 USD 0.01 (0.52%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PERF de hoy ha cambiado un -0.52%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.93.

Rango diario
1.90 1.93
Rango anual
1.52 3.44
Cierres anteriores
1.94
Open
1.93
Bid
1.93
Ask
2.23
Low
1.90
High
1.93
Volumen
104
Cambio diario
-0.52%
Cambio mensual
-3.98%
Cambio a 6 meses
6.63%
Cambio anual
0.00%
25 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Producto Interior Bruto t/t
Act.
Pronós.
3.3%
Prev.
3.3%
12:30
USD
Consumo Personal Real t/t
Act.
Pronós.
1.6%
Prev.
1.6%
12:30
USD
PIB Ventas t/t
Act.
Pronós.
6.8%
Prev.
6.8%
12:30
USD
Pedidos de Bienes Duraderos m/m
Act.
Pronós.
-0.5%
Prev.
-2.8%
12:30
USD
Pedidos Básicos de Bienes Buraderos m/m
Act.
Pronós.
0.6%
Prev.
1.1%
12:30
USD
Balanza Comercial de Mercancías
Act.
Pronós.
$​42.847 B
Prev.
$​-103.566 B
12:30
USD
Inventarios Minoristas m/m
Act.
Pronós.
0.1%
Prev.
0.2%
12:30
USD
Inventarios Minoristas excl. Automóviles m/m
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
0.1%
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
208 K
Prev.
231 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.913 M
Prev.
1.920 M
13:00
USD
Discurso del Miembro del FOMC, John Williams
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
14:00
USD
Discurso de la Gobernadora de la Fed, Michelle Bowman
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
17:00
USD
Discurso de Michael Barr, Vicepresidente de la Reserva Federal para la Supervisión
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
17:00
USD
Subasta de Obligaciones del Estado a 7 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
3.925%