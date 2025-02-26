Divisas / PERF
PERF: Perfect Corp Class A
1.93 USD 0.01 (0.52%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PERF de hoy ha cambiado un -0.52%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.93.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Perfect Corp Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
PERF News
- Perfect Corp. launches AI editing agent for conversational photo editing
- Top 2 Tech Stocks That May Explode In July - ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT), Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)
- Perfect Corp Stock: An Undervalued Leader With A Profitable Growth Prospect (NYSE:PERF)
- Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin Analysis Technology Wins Newsweek AI Impact Award for Best Customer Experience in Brand & Retail Category
- Perfect Corp.’s WANNA Launches Virtual Try-On for High-Heeled Shoes
- Perfect Corp. Powers Suite of Next-Gen Beauty & Fashion Tech Solutions with NVIDIA Accelerated Computing
- Perfect Corp. Wins 2025 Global Tech Award for Retail Technology Innovation
- Available Now - Perfect Corp. Debuts New GenAI Clothes Virtual Try-On for Brand and Retailer Websites, Apps and API
- Perfect Corp. Unveils AI That Connects the Entire Beauty & Fashion Journey at VivaTech 2025
- Perfect Corp. Launches YouCam AI Chat: Your All-in-One AI Assistant in the Palm of Your Hand
- Perfect Corp.: Rising With AI And AR/VR For Beauty And Fashion (NYSE:PERF)
- Perfect Corp.: Solid Execution Amid Industry Headwinds (NYSE:PERF)
- Perfect Corp. (PERF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Perfect Corp's Q4 Revenue Jumps 12.4%, YouCam App Subscribers Hit Record High - Perfect (NYSE:PERF)
Rango diario
1.90 1.93
Rango anual
1.52 3.44
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.94
- Open
- 1.93
- Bid
- 1.93
- Ask
- 2.23
- Low
- 1.90
- High
- 1.93
- Volumen
- 104
- Cambio diario
- -0.52%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.98%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 6.63%
- Cambio anual
- 0.00%
