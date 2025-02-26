QuotesSections
Currencies / PERF
Back to US Stock Market

PERF: Perfect Corp Class A

1.93 USD 0.01 (0.52%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PERF exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.90 and at a high of 1.93.

Follow Perfect Corp Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PERF News

Daily Range
1.90 1.93
Year Range
1.52 3.44
Previous Close
1.94
Open
1.93
Bid
1.93
Ask
2.23
Low
1.90
High
1.93
Volume
104
Daily Change
-0.52%
Month Change
-3.98%
6 Months Change
6.63%
Year Change
0.00%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
3.710%
Fcst
Prev
3.724%