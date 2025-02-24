Divisas / PEPG
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
PEPG: PepGen Inc
1.87 USD 0.07 (3.61%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PEPG de hoy ha cambiado un -3.61%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.80, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 2.04.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas PepGen Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PEPG News
- PepGen Inc. Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds PepGen Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2025 - PEPG
- PepGen Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before August 8, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights - PEPG
- PepGen Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before August 8, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights - PEPG
- Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2025 in PepGen Inc. Lawsuit - PEPG
- Shareholders who lost money on PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ: PEPG) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein
- Shareholders who lost money on PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ: PEPG) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein
- H.C. Wainwright cuts PepGen stock price target to $8, keeps Buy rating
- PepGen Abandons Duchenne Program, Shifts Spotlight To Another Rare Disease Candidate - PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)
- PepGen to Focus on Development of Promising DM1 Program Following 10 mg/kg PGN-EDO51 Update
- PepGen appoints new CTO to advance therapies
- RNA Biotechs: Current State And Outlook
- The Risk/Reward Of Avidity Biosciences And Its 2 Promising Programs (NASDAQ:RNA)
- PepGen To Voluntarily Pause Mid-Stage Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Study, Stock Falls - PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)
- Why PepGen (PEPG) Stock Is Skyrocketing Today - PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)
Rango diario
1.80 2.04
Rango anual
0.89 9.94
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.94
- Open
- 1.98
- Bid
- 1.87
- Ask
- 2.17
- Low
- 1.80
- High
- 2.04
- Volumen
- 843
- Cambio diario
- -3.61%
- Cambio mensual
- 59.83%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 31.69%
- Cambio anual
- -78.46%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B