PEPG: PepGen Inc
1.94 USD 0.35 (22.01%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PEPG exchange rate has changed by 22.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.60 and at a high of 2.10.
Follow PepGen Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PEPG News
- PepGen Inc. Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds PepGen Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2025 - PEPG
- PepGen Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before August 8, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights - PEPG
- Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2025 in PepGen Inc. Lawsuit - PEPG
- Shareholders who lost money on PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ: PEPG) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein
- H.C. Wainwright cuts PepGen stock price target to $8, keeps Buy rating
- PepGen Abandons Duchenne Program, Shifts Spotlight To Another Rare Disease Candidate - PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)
- PepGen to Focus on Development of Promising DM1 Program Following 10 mg/kg PGN-EDO51 Update
- PepGen appoints new CTO to advance therapies
- RNA Biotechs: Current State And Outlook
- The Risk/Reward Of Avidity Biosciences And Its 2 Promising Programs (NASDAQ:RNA)
- PepGen To Voluntarily Pause Mid-Stage Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Study, Stock Falls - PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)
- Why PepGen (PEPG) Stock Is Skyrocketing Today - PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)
Daily Range
1.60 2.10
Year Range
0.89 9.94
- Previous Close
- 1.59
- Open
- 1.62
- Bid
- 1.94
- Ask
- 2.24
- Low
- 1.60
- High
- 2.10
- Volume
- 3.162 K
- Daily Change
- 22.01%
- Month Change
- 65.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 36.62%
- Year Change
- -77.65%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev