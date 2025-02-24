QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PEPG
Tornare a Azioni

PEPG: PepGen Inc

1.88 USD 0.17 (8.29%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PEPG ha avuto una variazione del -8.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.82 e ad un massimo di 2.16.

Segui le dinamiche di PepGen Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PEPG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.82 2.16
Intervallo Annuale
0.89 9.94
Chiusura Precedente
2.05
Apertura
2.15
Bid
1.88
Ask
2.18
Minimo
1.82
Massimo
2.16
Volume
901
Variazione giornaliera
-8.29%
Variazione Mensile
60.68%
Variazione Semestrale
32.39%
Variazione Annuale
-78.34%
21 settembre, domenica