Valute / PEPG
PEPG: PepGen Inc
1.88 USD 0.17 (8.29%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PEPG ha avuto una variazione del -8.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.82 e ad un massimo di 2.16.
Segui le dinamiche di PepGen Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PEPG News
- PepGen Inc. Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds PepGen Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2025 - PEPG
- PepGen Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before August 8, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights - PEPG
- Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2025 in PepGen Inc. Lawsuit - PEPG
- Shareholders who lost money on PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ: PEPG) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein
- H.C. Wainwright cuts PepGen stock price target to $8, keeps Buy rating
- PepGen Abandons Duchenne Program, Shifts Spotlight To Another Rare Disease Candidate - PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)
- PepGen to Focus on Development of Promising DM1 Program Following 10 mg/kg PGN-EDO51 Update
- PepGen appoints new CTO to advance therapies
- RNA Biotechs: Current State And Outlook
- The Risk/Reward Of Avidity Biosciences And Its 2 Promising Programs (NASDAQ:RNA)
- PepGen To Voluntarily Pause Mid-Stage Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Study, Stock Falls - PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)
- Why PepGen (PEPG) Stock Is Skyrocketing Today - PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.82 2.16
Intervallo Annuale
0.89 9.94
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.05
- Apertura
- 2.15
- Bid
- 1.88
- Ask
- 2.18
- Minimo
- 1.82
- Massimo
- 2.16
- Volume
- 901
- Variazione giornaliera
- -8.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- 60.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 32.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- -78.34%
21 settembre, domenica